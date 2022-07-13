Science provides basis for national climate damage claims – study





July 12 (Reuters) – There is a scientific basis for calculating how much one country’s carbon emissions have hurt another country’s economy, a study said on Tuesday in a development it described as a potential game changer for the issues climate justice. Research by US-based Dartmouth College found that a small group of heavy polluters have caused trillions of dollars in economic losses due to the warming caused by their emissions, with the warmest and poorest countries of the Global South hit hardest. . The United States and China, as the world’s top two emitters, caused global revenue losses of more than $1.8 trillion each from 1990-2014, while Russia, India, and Brazil each caused losses exceeding $500 billion over the same years. . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up The analysis allows further disaggregation to show the damage caused by a single emitter to the economy of another individual country among the sample of 143 countries for which data are available. “This research provides legally valid estimates of the financial damages that individual nations have suffered due to other countries’ climate change activities,” said Justin Mankin, the study’s senior researcher. The analysis took 2 million possible values ​​for each site-site interaction and used a supercomputer to accumulate a total of 11 trillion values ​​to quantify and address cause-and-effect uncertainties. Warmer temperatures can cause economic losses for a country through various channels such as reduced agricultural yields or reduced labor productivity through heat stress. Conversely, for some cooler northern locations, warming may increase production by increasing crop yields. Thus, while US territorial emissions cost Mexico a total of $79.5 billion in lost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 1990-2014, according to the analysis, their impact on Canada was a gain of $247.2 billion. Figures used are US dollar values ​​adjusted for 2010 inflation. “The claim that it is possible and scientifically plausible to link an individual actor to a tangible individual impact is a claim that has not been made forcefully in previous work,” said first study author Christopher Callahan. In the past two decades, the number of climate-related lawsuits has grown from a handful to over a thousand. But these have mostly targeted major oil companies and other corporations rather than trying to uncover the responsibility of a particular nation state. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Sign up Written by Mark John; Editing by William Maclean Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

