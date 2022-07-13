Biden heads to Saudi Arabia for what could be a welcome reset

United States President Joe Biden holds a press conference on the final day of the NATO Summit in Madrid, Spain on June 30, 2022. Jakub Porzycki | Nurfoto | Getty Images

President Joe Biden is headed to Saudi Arabia this week as part of his first trip to the Middle East as commander-in-chief. He is going with a list of goals, including energy security, rapprochement between the Saudis and Israel, advancing a ceasefire in Yemen and creating a more cohesive regional front against Iran. But this is a controversial move for this president, and no one is really sure how much he will actually achieve. The planned visit has drawn much criticism, from both the right and the left, for what some are calling an “embarrassing” discount. and for revealing a clear shift from the tough anti-kingdom talk that Biden had used during his candidacy and in the first months of his presidency. Now, things are different. US gasoline is the most expensive ever, Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine has dramatically tightened global oil supplies, and Biden really wants Saudi Arabia and Israel to be friends. So will the trip feel like an awkward apology, or a reset for two countries with shared interests? “I wouldn’t go. I wouldn’t shake his hand,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D, California) said in an interview in June, when asked about the president’s planned meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He then referred to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which the administration attributed to the crown prince. The Saudi government has repeatedly denied the accusation.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the G20 Leaders’ Summit via video conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 30, 2021. Royal Court of Saudi Arabia | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

While campaigning in 2019, Biden vowed to treat the Saudi kingdom as the “independence that they are,” and as president, he has been vocal in his criticism of human rights abuses in the country. He also insisted on viewing Saudi Arabia’s King Salman as his counterpart, rather than the 36-year-old crown prince, who runs the kingdom’s day-to-day affairs. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in March reportedly refused to take a phone call from Bidenwhile the US leader pleaded with the Gulf states to increase oil production after the ban on Russian oil imports. And in an interview in early March with the Atlanticwhen asked if he thought Biden had misunderstood him, the crown prince replied: “I just don’t care. It’s up to him to think about America’s interests.”

A ‘welcome reset’

It seems that Biden has managed to put these interests ahead of what was perhaps a more idealistic narrative. On Saturday, the president released a published in the Washington Post under the title “Why I’m Going to Saudi Arabia”. In it, he argued that “from the beginning, my goal was to reorient, but not to destroy relations with a country that has been a strategic partner for 80 years.” He emphasized the importance of US-Saudi relations for stability in the region and for American interests.

Biden is not the first president to run on a ‘human rights will be central to my foreign policy’ platform, only to face the realities of the Middle East in office. Hussein Ibish Senior Researcher in Residence, Institute of Arab Gulf States in Washington

Ali Shihabi, a Saudi analyst close to the kingdom’s royal court, sees Biden’s visit as a tonic for damaged relations. “I think the mistake the Biden administration made was that they brought their campaign rhetoric into the administration” and “hit a wall of realism,” he told CNBC. The visit, he said, “is a reset. And I think it’s a welcome reset. Because the relationship is also important to the kingdom. And they would like those clouds to pass.”

“I think because of the kingdom visit he puts that behind him and it allows things to go back to where they were with America before,” Shihabi added. Biden says human rights will still be high on his agenda. But many observers say that is unlikely, given the other security and energy interests at stake. “Biden is hardly the first president to run on a platform of ‘human rights will be central to my foreign policy,’ only to face the realities of the Middle East in office,” said Hussein Ibish, a senior scholar resident in Arabia. Gulf States Institute in Washington. The Saudi Foreign Ministry and the White House did not respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

Oil and Israel

Biden has downplayed what many analysts say is his administration’s desperate need to get the Saudis and OPEC members to pump more oil in order to ease record gas prices for Americans. “In the absence of the war in Ukraine, the tightening of the oil market and the rise in oil prices, there would be no rapprochement with Saudi Arabia,” said Martin Indyk, a former US diplomat and fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. interview with the Financial Times.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed display their copies of signed agreements as they attend the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eastern counterparts. neighbors, in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, US, September 15, 2020. Tom Brenner | Reuters

But Biden has largely opposed this, stressing Israel’s security as a top priority. The trip “is about national security for them for the Israelis,” he told reporters in June. This may be an attempt to shift the narrative to a theme that is more widely supported in Washington: Republicans and most Democrats support Israeli-Arab normalization. But any overt engagement is highly unlikely, with security cooperation between the kingdom and Israel likely to continue “behind the scenes” as it has for several years, according to Torbjorn Soltvedt, lead MENA analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft .

What does Saudi Arabia want?

While critics have said the meeting will put the ball squarely in the Saudis’ court, there are a few things the kingdom wants from the US above all, an ironclad security guarantee. “Improved air defense”, said Shihabi. “Air defense is absolutely critical to the importance of the entire peninsula, the entire GCC, and I think that’s where Biden can make a big difference. A more formal commitment of resources that would secure GCC airspace would to be in great demand.“

An Aramco oil depot was engulfed in flames after a missile attack claimed by Yemen’s Houthis. The attack came on the eve of the Saudi Arabian F1 Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Peter J Fox | Getty Images

Biden angered the Saudis when he pulled America’s Patriot missile batteries and other advanced military systems from Saudi Arabia last year, even as the kingdom was battered by rocket and missile attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels and other Iran-backed groups.

“Unlikely to lead to a breakthrough”

Despite having a number or common interests, Biden may still fail to make a breakthrough in the relationship, Verisk Maplecroft’s Soltvedt says. “US calls for Saudi Arabia to increase oil production have fallen on deaf ears. That is unlikely to change,” he said. Biden’s advisers have also spoken of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to stay fully aligned with the US against Russia and China. But some warn that the rapprochement effort will fall short. “There is little to suggest that Biden’s strategy of showering the Saudi crown prince with concessions will yield a lasting Saudi-Emirati commitment to the American side in this century’s great power competition.” Trita Parsi, co-founder of the Quincy Institute for the Responsible State, wrote in an op-ed for MSNBC. He argued that making a military commitment to protect the Saudis and other Gulf allies is not in US interests.

US military personnel stand next to an M142 High Mobility Artillery Missile System (HIMARS) during the first World Defense Exhibition in Saudi Arabia, north of the capital Riyadh, on March 6, 2022. Fayez Nureldine Afp | Getty Images