Yellen races to meet deadline to choke Putin’s oil gains

As a result, Europe is set to implement new restrictions by the end of this year that will dramatically limit Russian oil exports to the sea. But US officials worry that would lead to a drop in world supply that could push prices higher, a shock that would worsen the highest inflation the US has seen in four decades.

US proposal: Allow an exemption from European sanctions for importers who agree to buy Russian oil at a deeply discounted price.

“What we want to do is keep Russian oil flowing into the global market to keep global prices down and try to avoid a spike that causes a worldwide recession and raises oil prices,” Yellen told lawmakers last month.

The proposal has gained traction in recent weeks, with leaders from the Group of Seven economies agreeing to explore the idea further after their summit in Germany.

Yellen’s efforts come as President Joe Biden heads to the Middle East this week, where he is expected to push for more oil production from Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations to help offset ongoing supply shocks. from the war in Ukraine, an offer that administration officials admit is a long shot.

Pushing for a price cap is a critical diplomatic test for Yellen, who is making her first trip to Asia as Treasury secretary, including stops in Japan and South Korea. It scored a major victory last year in securing agreement on an international tax treaty from more than 130 countries, but that plan has faltered amid delays and disputes over its implementation.

If successful, the border could help cushion the war’s impact on energy prices while also denying Russia access to revenue for its military, a senior Treasury official told reporters ahead of Yellen’s trip. The more we talk to different countries about this, the more they understand the concept presented and understand the rationale, the official said.

But some economists and energy experts are skeptical that the proposal, the details of which are still being finalized, will work, raising questions about how each jurisdiction might enforce the ban and how Putin will respond.

Under the proposal, importers who do not go along with the price cap will face restrictions on shipping-related services such as financing and marine insurance, which are largely controlled by firms in the European Union and the UK without such services, shipping oil outside of Russia. it becomes extremely difficult.

But the international market, which handles millions of barrels of oil flowing through dozens of countries every day, is too big for government officials to set a price cap on barrels flowing from one country, said Pavel Molchanov, senior energy analyst at Raymond James.

As a practical matter, it can’t work, Molchanov said.

On the other hand, Molchanov said, Russia has offered increasingly large price discounts to sell oil on the global market. This tells us that the pool of potential buyers is shrinking, he said.

China and India in particular have increased their purchases of deeply discounted Russian oil, and it is in their countries’ best interest to keep the oil flowing, said Andy Lipow, head of oil market consulting firm Lipow Oil Associates. .

How do you implement it? You need China and India to agree, Lipow said.

Russia could also overcome the price cap simply by adding a tax or fee on oil exports that would be paid separately, Lipow added. Say you’ll buy it for $40 a barrel and then cut a separate check to the Russian government upon delivery, Lipow said.

Another question is whether Kremlin-friendly importers who oppose the price cap will be able to secure adequate marine insurance elsewhere to keep their tankers moving.

There is some evidence that insurance activity is beginning to migrate, but these efforts are in their infancy, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance.

There is some urgency to implement the price cap sooner rather than later, said Brooks, who thinks the proposal would be effective. Of course, there is another argument for doing it sooner rather than later, which is that you want to try to help Ukraine as much as possible.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. | Mikhail Klimentyev/AP Photo

The other big risk is geopolitical: Will Putin retaliate?

In a televised address last week, the Russian leader warned of catastrophic consequences for global energy markets if the West pressed ahead with further sanctions.

If Russia is exporting 3.9 million barrels of crude by sea per day, even a 25 percent cut would push prices significantly higher, said Gerard DiPippo, a senior fellow with the economics program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. International.

While Putin’s decisions are not always rational, he is willing to take risks, DiPippo said. His calculation, his ideal, is to break the Western coalition, and energy prices are his best hope of doing that, he said. Russia’s ability to call our bluff on this, I think, is quite clear and dangerous.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase estimated that, in a worst-case scenario, Russia could cut crude oil production by 5 million barrels a day without damaging its economy, a move that could push global oil prices up to what they called a stratospheric $380 a barrel from less than $100 now.

Brooks and other experts are skeptical that Putin would essentially freeze all oil exports. Such action would be costly and labor intensive and could cause long-term damage to Russian oil wells. The bottom line: Even if a full embargo goes into effect, it would potentially be fairly short-lived, Brooks said, but he added that the impact is highly uncertain.

What is being debated is, how much pain for how long? he said. And what was being observed was a reluctance and an understandable reluctance among policymakers to take a lot of pain for a potentially short period, versus moderate pain, versus doing nothing and just hoping things work themselves out.

Ben Lefebvre contributed to this report.