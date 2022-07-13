Spyware controversy complicates Biden’s Middle East trip





The NSO has complicated relations between the US and Israel in recent months. Department of Commerce added NSO Group to the list of entities last year, effectively blacklisting the company. The move was a major financial blow to the NSO, and reportedly led to efforts by Israeli officials to pressure the Biden administration to delist the NSO. White House failed an attempt by US defense group L3Harris to buy NSO, citing security and human rights concerns about the use of Pegasus. A White House spokesman declined to comment directly on whether Biden planned to address spyware during the trip. While the broad topic of cyber security appeared in the agenda of the issues to be discussed in Saudi Arabia, a State Department spokesman said no officials from the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy agencies would travel with Biden. The White House issued a statement saying the administration was concerned that commercial surveillance tools, including Pegasus, pose a serious counterintelligence and security risk to US personnel and systems. The spokesman also noted that the National Security Council is working on a rule to prohibit US government agencies from purchasing or using foreign spyware that poses counterintelligence and security risks to the US government or has been used inappropriately abroad. FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to Congress in March that the agency bought the Pegasus to test but not to use. Israeli officials are considering airing their displeasure with the Biden administration’s handling of the NSO itself, said James Lewis, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who has been in contact with Israeli officials ahead of the talks. A spokesman for the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC declined to comment on whether Israeli officials will set up the NSO Group with Biden. The spyware issue will become even more acute when Biden travels to Saudi Arabia on Thursday. He will meet with officials, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who United Nations experts in 2020 accused of using spyware to compromise the phone of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well allegedly used Pegasus to compromise equipment of close associates and family members of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the US intelligence community officially attributed Khashoggi’s assassination of bin Salman last year. NSO Group strongly denied this allegation. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, is pushing for Biden to push the issue abroad. I hope the president continues to send a strong message to mercenary hackers and authoritarians that America will punish anyone who uses technology to undermine our national security or target journalists and dissidents, Wyden said in an email Tuesday. Another committee member, Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), said in an interview that spyware should be on the agenda in Saudi Arabia. But committee leaders have recommended taking a lighter hand. Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee Mark Warner (D-Va.) told POLITICO last month that while he had expressed concerns about the Saudi regime to the Biden administration in the past, they are a critical player in the international energy supply. Vice Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee blond frame (R-Fla.) said last month that the strategic alliance with Saudi Arabia was important to keep in mind when discussing spyware. In Israel, there may be more potential to discuss this issue. With the Israelis, I imagined something like that could be raised discreetly, Rubio said Tuesday.

