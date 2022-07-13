Kidder organizes international financial conference





NEWBERRY – Leading financial minds from around the world gathered virtually for the 32nd annual conference of the International Trade and Finance Association, held in May. While the two-day conference featured speakers and participants from 12 countries, all reporting from the comfort of their offices, its technical epicenter was Newberry College. Matthew Kidder, Ph.D., assistant professor of economics and the association’s chief operating officer, organized and directed the event from the college campus. The conference, he noted, addressed some of the world’s most pressing current issues, including the Ukraine conflict, supply chain disruptions, inflation, automation, cryptocurrency and monetary policy. “One great thing about this conference is that it gives people an insight into what’s being talked about by economists in the field,” Kidder said. “The conference has a mix of academics, policymakers and practitioners, so the content covers a wide range of topics, all linked by the global economy.” Speakers at the event included Lucian Cernat, Head of Global Regulatory Cooperation and International Procurement Negotiations at the European Commission; Phil Levy, chief economist at Flexport and former senior trade economist for President George W. Bush; Ana Maria Santacreu, senior economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis; and numerous economists from internationally ranked institutions. Kidder joined the Newberry College faculty in 2020. His work with the association began three years ago, when he hosted the conference from Beijing. Kidder was the last US academic trade economist to leave China during the height of the US-China trade war. His work has been published by the World Bank, The Federalist and Hong Kong’s China Daily. Kidder is also the founder of LittleAmericans.org, which advocates for the rights of thousands of American children who have been abducted abroad. The conference proceedings were recorded and are available at ITFAssociation.org.

