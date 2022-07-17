The Alberta government sought to regulate tuition increases for international students

Student groups at Alberta’s two largest universities are calling on the provincial government to impose regulations on tuition fees paid by international students.

Tuition fees for international students at the University of Calgary increased by 10 per cent in May, affecting about 6,000 students.

At the University of Alberta, international student tuition will increase by six per cent starting in the 2023-24 academic year. The increase is expected to affect about 4,100 new international students enrolling that year and will add about $10,000 to most arts and science majors.

Statistics Canada reported last fall that, on average, international graduate students in Alberta paid about $28,000 a year in tuition, compared to $6,600 for their Canadian counterparts.

Nationally, Alberta ranks fourth highest in tuition fees charged to international undergraduate students, behind Quebec, BC and Ontario, which charge an average of $42,000 per student. The national average is about $34,000.

Dhir Bid is president of the University of Alberta’s International Student Association. (CBC)

Dhir Bid, president of the U of A International Student Association, said a failure to fix tuition for international students could have far-reaching effects.

“If universities have the free will to raise tuition as they wish, it will affect how many international students come not only to the university, but also to Alberta, Canada. And that will affect the economy,” Bid said in a . interview.

The U of C Student Union is also calling for tuition adjustments for international students.

“Tuition for all students has increased tremendously, with no corresponding increase in quality. International students are bearing the brunt of these increases,” President Nicole Schmidt said in a statement.

“It’s time for the Alberta government to protect international students from the sharp growth they’ve endured over the past few years.”

Regulation is not foreseen, says the province

Regulation of tuition fees for international students is not under review, a government spokesperson told CBC News.

“While there is no cap, tuition fees must be guaranteed for the standard duration of the program,” Sam Blackett, press secretary to Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, said in a statement.

“The Ministry expects public institutions to set international student tuition at a cost recovery level or above, as international students and their families have not contributed substantially to the funding of post-secondary education during tax years.”

In 2020, the U implemented a guaranteed tuition fee model, in which international students are guaranteed that the total cost of their program will be in place for the typical time it takes to complete it, plus an additional year .

Offer said that while the approach seems attractive in theory, any new cohort could see tuition increases.

Bid added that there is no adequate consultation and support for international students regarding tuition increases.

International students do not have access to provincial student aid, but may have scholarships, grants or bursaries.

The U of A’s International Student Association says 7.55 percent of international students’ tuition goes to scholarships and bursaries. The university offers scholarships value ranging from $5,000 to $120,000 per year.

Offer said that while this may help ease the financial burden for some students, it does not ease the financial challenges for most international students. There are currently approximately 7,200 international students at the U of A.

The U of A said tuition paid by international students helps pay for operating costs such as course materials, lab space, scholarships, bursaries and staff salaries.

The U of C said its tuition hike is “designed to align tuition fees more closely with our U15 [Canadian research universities] peers” and that it is intended to support lower-income students by reinvesting a portion of the new revenue in need-based student support.

Uncertain situation

At the U of A, the student union says it’s important to show solidarity with the institution’s international community.

“International students face twice the rate of food insecurity compared to domestic students,” said President Abner Monterio.

“Also, the amount of bullying or discrimination in the classroom, which results in many international students needing mental health support and culturally appropriate mental health support that are not always available on our campus.”

Bid said international students are part of the building blocks of the economy.

“Many are doing part-time jobs. Once they graduate, they’re doing a full-time job here,” he said.

“They are already trying to fight the system … but the situation now does not support international students.”