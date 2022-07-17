International Justice Day 2022: Time for the ICC to flip the script | Court

For many years, the International Criminal Court (ICC) was dogged by allegations that it was biased against African states and had unfairly targeted African leaders. The accusations were serious and widespread. They came from journalists, academics and state leaders, some of whom, it should be noted, were more concerned about their alleged involvement in atrocities than about the Court’s impartiality.

Greater equity in the global distribution of responsibility for international crimes, war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide is desperately needed. July 17 is International Justice Day. It commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. It is also a useful moment to reflect on what international international justice is really like.

Responsibility for mass atrocities is by no means evenly distributed. To paraphrase former US Ambassador for War Crimes Stephen Rapp, when it comes to international crimes, there is only a little justice in some places for some people some times. It was only last month that the ICC finally issued the order for non-African nationals of the Russian-backed territory of South Ossetia; they are accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed during the 2008 war in Georgia.

The ICC has investigated only a small fraction of situations and prosecuted even fewer. Part of this is because the Court is limited in its resources and reach. For years, states have diluted and diluted the institution and limited its budget. In response to alleged government crimes being investigated by the ICC, some states, such as Burundi and the Philippines, have frustrated the ICC’s ability to investigate crimes by withdrawing their membership from the Court. Others, including the United States, have waged sophisticated campaigns to undermine the standing and authority of institutions.

In this context, the recent commitment by the Court and many of its member states to investigate and prosecute those responsible for mass atrocities following the Russian occupation of Ukraine is welcome. Many capitals have offered not only unprecedented financial support in the form of voluntary donations, but also their own investigators to assist the ICC in its investigation. Never before in the history of the Courts has there been such tangible support. Even Washington has spoken positively about the ICC’s role in addressing atrocities in Ukraine.

Focusing on the situation in Ukraine and, in particular, the perpetrators from Russia may have the effect of undermining the narrative that the ICC is uniquely focused on Africa. At the same time, the courts welcome attention to the atrocities committed in Ukraine, it should not distract it from contributing to justice efforts on the African continent in a way that respects the efforts of African states to address their atrocities and is sensitive to contexts local. It can do this by pursuing accountability itself or by working with partners to push states to do the hard work of holding perpetrators accountable in their courts.

Victims and survivors of atrocities in Africa should also benefit from the progress and lessons learned in pursuing accountability in Ukraine. This includes the new use of digital forensics to catalog and track atrocities, fast-tracking of international crimes by national authorities and efforts aimed at avoiding duplication of investigative efforts.

The need for justice and accountability in Africa is no less urgent now than it was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the ICC has a role to play and room to improve. Consider the following image.

Since the United Nations Security Council referred the situation in Darfur, Sudan, to the ICC in 2005, the Court has stopped and initiated the trial of only one accused, Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman. Despite the fall of former authoritarian President Omar al-Bashir’s regime in 2019 and ongoing allegations of atrocities against Sudanese civilians and demonstrators across the country, the Court has said it will only prosecute crimes committed in Darfur. Rumors have persisted that authorities in Khartoum might transfer al-Bashir to The Hague, where he faces charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, but that has not happened. Meanwhile, atrocities continue to be committed in Darfur.

In the wake of the Arab Spring revolution and the 2011 civil war in Libya, the country has been in turmoil, with sharp geographic divisions and many areas ruled by the barrel of a gun rather than the rule of law. In 2011, the ICC issued three arrest warrants, including one for Muammar Gaddafi’s son, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is not only enjoying impunity but is trying to run for president. Other warrants have been issued since 2017, but a decade after the ICC began its investigation, not a single perpetrator has been prosecuted in The Hague for atrocities committed in the country.

Nigeria’s war against Boko Haram may have subsided from its most intense levels, but violence continues and thousands of suspected Boko Haram fighters have been held for years in detention without trial. The ICC has completed its preliminary review of the situation in Nigeria and has found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that both Boko Haram and the Nigerian military have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity.

There are other situations across the continent where demands for justice have not been met. Guinea, Ethiopia, Burundi, South Sudan and Uganda are all contexts in which atrocities have been committed but efforts for justice have failed.

The ICC is not a complete answer to impunity for atrocities in Africa. As her chief prosecutor Karim Khan has also affirmed, she is not the top of the pyramid; but a court of last resort, active only where states are unable or unwilling to prosecute atrocities themselves.

It can only do so much, and it regularly faces aggressive campaigns from self-interested states shielding themselves from court scrutiny. But the ICC is part of a wider network of institutions capable of delivering a modicum of justice for international crimes.

For two decades, critics insisted that the ICC treated African states as a laboratory in which to practice the investigation of international crimes. The court is now focused, more than ever, on events outside the continent. This is an important development and will hopefully lead to a more even distribution of the ICC’s gaze. But the Court still has a role to play in African states where mass atrocities have been committed. It should reverse the script and take the lessons learned in Ukraine to help bring justice to Africa.

The views expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.