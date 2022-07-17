LORA The decisive weapon of the Modern Arsenal





Most militaries classify ballistic missiles as strategic weapons for their ability to strike hard and deep into the enemy. However, as modern conflicts oscillate from asymmetric warfare to protracted wars against peer and nearby forces, ballistic missiles have become part of the “long arm” of land forces, augmenting land artillery and naval strike capabilities. Conceived in the early 2000s, the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Long Range Artillery (LORA) weapon system was designed to address this requirement. IAI offers LORA as a weapon capable of engaging strategic targets deep in enemy territory, launched from mobile land or sea platforms. Typical targets are fixed or transportable, such as infrastructure assets (bridges, communications centers, power plants) or SAM surface-to-air missile sites. With an accuracy of 10 meters, LORA performs precision strike missions equivalent to an air-guided weapon, hitting the target without warning and risk to an expensive aircraft. The missile follows a proven design of a warhead propulsion unit, solid rocket and navigation, flight control and guidance units coupled with cross-tail control surfaces. This modular design contributes to highly reliable operation and simple logistics. It is stored in a sealed box, ensuring a maintenance-free lifespan of seven years. Designed for rapid deployment, LORA uses an integrated GPS/INS system to rapidly establish the launch position without prior ground surveying and site preparation. This system also determines the precise position of the missile relative to the target throughout the flight, enabling flexible maneuvering, maintaining an optimal flight path and shaping the terminal impact angle according to mission requirements. The missile has a multi-purpose, burst fragmentation or a penetration warhead, each weighing 240 kg. As a quasi-ballistic missile, LORA can use trajectory shaping and maneuverability to determine the terminal hitting the target at 90 degrees. Along with the high hit speed, it maximizes the effect of penetration and damage. The missile can also follow pre-programmed post-launch and re-entry maneuvers to conceal the launch point and intended target, thereby denying the enemy the ability to take defensive measures or attempt to intercept the missile or attack the launcher. Fast and maneuverable, LORA is designed to outmaneuver modern anti-ballistic missiles and is immune to electronic warfare (EW) and GPS countermeasures. The missile can be used in two configurations – land transportable or sea transportable. Each operating concept has its own advantages. The transportable version has a small footprint and minimal visual and electromagnetic signatures, and can be easily transported and hidden in areas beyond enemy reach. The missile can be launched within minutes from unprepared positions, and any target whose location is known within the missile’s range can be hit within less than five minutes of the launch decision. As for the naval version – LORA can be launched from “blue water”, far beyond the horizon. The LORA ship uses an onboard command and control unit located in the ship’s combat information center (CIC). Rockets are fired from the canister in a vertical trajectory, directing the hot gases to the side of the ship, eliminating damage to the systems on deck.

