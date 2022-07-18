Ivan Bakanov and Iryna Venediktova were removed from key jobs in Ukraine





Comment on this story COMMENTARY KYIV, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky fired the head of Ukraine’s security services and its prosecutor general on Sunday, later announcing that hundreds of criminal investigations into suspected treasonous and collusive activities were underway in the besieged country. Ivan Bakanov, the head of Ukraine’s security services, the SBU, and Iryna Venediktova, the country’s prosecutor general, were relieved of their posts on Sunday by presidential decrees that heralded the biggest shakeup of governments since the start of the full Russian occupation. almost five months ago. As of Sunday, Ukraine had registered 651 criminal proceedings against employees in several high-level offices for allegedly collaborating with the Russians or working against the nation’s goals, Zelensky said in his message. night address immediately after the dismissals were announced. Such a set of crimes against the foundations of national security of the state and the revealed connections between the employees of the security forces of Ukraine and the special services of Russia raise very serious questions for the relevant leadership, Zelensky said. He added that any operatives working against Ukraine would be held accountable and that he had already replaced security chiefs in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions. 90 Days in a Russian Prison: A Teenage Ukrainian Story of Terror and Hope During his speech, Zelensky said that agencies cannot have full functionality without an effective leader. He did not say in his speech whether Bakanov or Venediktova were being investigated for treason or other crimes. As Ukrainian officials investigate what Zelensky called specific actions and any omissions, the nation is on heightened alert for airstrikes by its occupier. Russian forces have stepped up their attacks across the front lines. The Pentagon estimates that up to 150 Ukrainians have been killed in Russian attacks on civilian areas in the past two weeks. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Saturday ordered his forces to intensify attacks on all operational sectors of Ukraine. As of Sunday night, Zelensky said, Russia had used more than 3,000 cruise missiles in Ukraine. It is impossible to count the number of artillery and other shells that have been used against our country and our people, he said. But it is definitely possible that all Russian war criminals will be brought to justice. As Ukraine braced for more strikes, Sunday’s dismissals highlighted the distrust within Zelensky’s ranks. Bakanov’s leadership of Ukraine’s domestic intelligence and security agency has been under fire since the start of the war after three former officials in the SBU were charged with treason in late March. The White House says Russian officials visited Iran twice to examine the drones Two of the officials, General Serhiy Kryvoruchko and Colonel Ihor Sadokhin, had worked in the Kherson office. Kherson was the first major city captured by the Russians and was captured with little resistance in large part because Ukrainian troops did not blow up the Antonovskiy Bridge, which connects the city to an area from which Moscow-backed forces had advanced. Appointed to the SBU’s top role in 2019, Bakanov was a childhood friend of Zelensky’s. He ran his own presidential campaign and, before that, his own entertainment company. Ukrainian opposition parties criticized his appointment, saying he was not qualified to lead the SBU. Bakanov has a background in law and economics, according to him agency biography. Zelensky had been looking to replace Bakanov and other security officials for weeks. Politico reported. He did not name a replacement for Bakanov in Sunday’s decree or his evening address. A former adviser to Zelenskiy and a lawmaker from his party, Venediktova was appointed prosecutor general in 2020. Since shortly after the full-scale Russian occupation began in February, she and her office have been investigating suspected war crimes. Venediktova, the nations first female attorney general, has been profiled in several prominent US news outlets for her pursuit of alleged Russian atrocities. She told Washington Post columnist David Ignatius in late May that her office had more than 13,000 war crimes cases on Russian atrocities, including killings of civilians, rape and torture. She has faced criticism from some Ukrainians who have said she has not achieved enough results in high-profile anti-corruption cases. Venediktova succeeded former Prosecutor General Ruslan Ryaboshapka. When Ryaboshapka was fired, Zelensky said he had failed to deliver results. In 2020, Zelensky said another person would be hired if Venediktova also failed to deliver, according to Kyiv Post. Venediktova will be replaced by Oleksiy Symonenko, according to Zelensky’s decree announcing her dismissal. As Ukraine continues to evaluate the actions of its officials, Zelensky said, questions about its leadership will be properly answered. Somasundaram reported from Washington.

