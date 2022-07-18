Europe fights fires in intense heat





In Spain, helicopters dropped water on the flames as heat over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and often mountainous terrain made the job more difficult for firefighters.

Shocked residents watching thick plumes of smoke rise over the central west Jerte valley said the heat was making their previously green and cool home more like Spain’s semi-arid south.

“Climate change affects everyone,” resident Miguel Angel Tamayo said.

A study published in June in the journal Environmental Research: Climate concluded that it was highly likely that climate change was making heat waves worse.

At least 1,000 deaths have been attributed to the heat wave in Portugal and Spain so far. Temperatures in Spain have reached 45.7 degrees Celsius (114 degrees Fahrenheit) during the nearly week-long heat wave. The Spanish weather agency issued temperature warnings for Sunday, with highs of 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) forecast in Aragon, Navarra and La Rioja, in the north. He said the heatwave would end on Monday but warned that temperatures would remain “abnormally high”. Fires have broken out in several other regions including Castille and Leon in central Spain and Galicia in the north on Sunday afternoon. In Malaga province in southern Spain, fires broke out overnight, affecting local residents near Mijas, a city popular with northern European tourists. British pensioners William and Ellen McCurdy fled to safety with other evacuees at a local sports center from their home on Saturday as the fire approached. “It was very fast….I didn’t take it too seriously. I thought they had it under control and I was very surprised when it seemed to be moving in our direction,” William, 68, told Reuters. “We just took a few essentials and just ran and at that stage everyone along the road was on the move,” Ellen said. In France, fires have now spread over 11,000 hectares (27,000 acres) in the southwestern Gironde region, and more than 14,000 people have been evacuated, regional authorities said Sunday afternoon. More than 1,200 firefighters were trying to control the blaze, authorities said in a statement. France issued red alerts, the highest possible, for several regions, with residents urged to “be extremely vigilant”. In Italy, where smaller fires have broken out in recent days, forecasters expect temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions in the coming days. Similar temperatures are forecast in Britain on Monday and Tuesday to top the previous official record of 38.7 degrees Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) set in Cambridge in 2019. Britain’s National Weather Service has issued its first red “extreme heat” warning for parts of England. Rail passengers were advised to travel only if absolutely necessary and to expect extensive delays and cancellations. Hundreds dead in Portugal Portugal’s Health Ministry said late Saturday that in the past seven days 659 people had died due to the heat wave, most of them elderly. He said the weekly peak of 440 deaths was on Thursday, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions and 47 degrees Celsius (117 degrees Fahrenheit) at a weather station in the Vizeu district in the center of the country. . As of Saturday, there had been 360 heat-related deaths in Spain, according to figures from the Carlos III Health Institute. Portugal is facing extreme drought — with 96% of the continent in severe or extreme drought at the end of June, ahead of the latest heat wave, according to data from the national meteorological institute. The Commander of the Emergencies and Civil Protection Authority, Andre Fernandes asked people to be careful not to light new fires in such dry conditions. In Greece, the fire brigade said on Saturday that 71 fires had broken out within a 24-hour period. Local fire officials on the island of Crete said Sunday that a fire that ripped through forests and farmland had been partially contained.

