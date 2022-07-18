Savannah/Hilton Head International has been named Best Domestic Airport





Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) is the #1 Best Domestic Airport in the World’s Best Travel + Leisure Awards 2022. This designation follows five consecutive years of SAV ranking among the top 10 airports local good at The world’s best prices for travel and leisure. “All of our airport employees and airport partner employees work hard every day to ensure that the customer experience at Savannah/Hilton Head International is second to none,” said Savannah Airport Commission Executive Director Greg Kelly. This recognition is proof that our efforts have not gone unnoticed. Each year, Travel + Leisure asks readers to weigh in on their travel experiences around the world in categories that include airports, airlines, cruises, cities, islands, tours, spas and more. The results are then published in the Travel + Leisure world’s best awards, creating the ultimate travel guide that is based on the opinions and first-hand experiences of Travel + Leisure readers. This year, SAV took home the top spot in the Best Domestic Airports category, where readers rated airports on a range of features, including airport access, check-in/security, restaurants/bars, shopping, design, cleanliness and more . We always strive to be the best and provide the best in everything we do, said Stephen Green, Chairman of the Savannah Airport Commission. It’s an honor that so many Travel + Leisure readers think we’re among the best airports in the US. As a leisure destination airport serving the south coast of South Carolina and Georgia, we want to be sure to make a very good impression, and this recognition confirms that we are succeeding on that front. To read more and see the full list of 2022 winners, please visithttps://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/best-domestic-airports-2022.

