EU weighs new sanctions on Russia as war in Ukraine fuels global crises





The European Union will discuss on Monday the tightening of sanctions against Russia. The bloc’s foreign ministers are considering a ban on gold purchases from Russia, which would match sanctions already imposed by G7 partners. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

06:28: The EU considers tightening sanctions against Russia The European Union will discuss on Monday the tightening of sanctions against Russia. With the war in Ukraine continuing and spilling over into the global energy and food crises, EU foreign ministers are considering a ban on gold purchases from Russia, which would match sanctions already imposed by G7 partners. More Russian figures could also be blacklisted by the EU. Moscow must continue to pay a high price for its aggression, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after reviewing the proposed measures. Brussels is expected to hold initial sanctions discussions on Monday, but will not make a decision on the same day, according to a senior EU official. 04:22: Zelensky says he raised Ukraine’s stance on Russia’s gas turbine with Trudeau President Volodymyr Zelensky said he told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday that the Ukrainians would never accept Canada’s decision to return a gas turbine destined for a Russian pipeline because it would encourage more sanctions violations. Zelensky said in his nightly video speech that he had spoken with Trudeau earlier and thanked him for his support. However, I separately emphasized that the Ukrainians will never accept Canada’s decision regarding the Nord Stream turbine, he said. Handing him over to Germany violated sanctions, he added. Trudeau said Wednesday it was a very difficult decision to grant an exemption from sanctions imposed on Russia for the return of the repaired turbine needed for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. But Zelensky, echoing earlier comments by other Ukrainian officials, said Russia was engaging in gas blackmail. If there is one breach now, it is only a matter of time before there are more, he said. 12:32 p.m.: The Russian journalist who protested against the war in Ukraine on TV is arrested Russian police on Sunday arrested journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who in March interrupted a live television broadcast to denounce military action in Ukraine, her lawyer said. No official statement has been made, but her ban comes days after 44-year-old Ovsyannikova demonstrated alone near the Kremlin holding a placard criticizing Russian intervention in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin. Marina has been arrested, says a message posted on the journalists’ Telegram account. There is no information on her whereabouts. The message included three photos of her being chased by two police officers in a white van after apparently being stopped while cycling. 12:32: Zelensky fires Ukraine’s top prosecutor, security chief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has fired his chief prosecutor and the head of the country’s security agency in the biggest government reshuffle since the Russian invasion began nearly five months ago. Zelensky said he was firing prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova and security chief Ivan Bakanov amid a spate of suspected cases of treason by Ukrainian law enforcement officials. Today I took the decision to dismiss the prosecutor general and the head of the security service of Ukraine, Zelensky said in his daily address to the nation. Zelensky said over 650 cases of suspected treason and aiding and abetting Russia by Ukrainian security officials are being investigated, including 60 cases of officials remaining in Russian-occupied territories and working against Ukraine. (FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP and REUTERS) Graphic studio France Mdias Monde

