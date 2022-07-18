Pegasus spyware used to hack dozens of activists in Thailand





Comment on this story COMMENTARY More than 30 Thai activists and supporters have been hacked with NSO Group’s powerful Pegasus spyware, civil groups said late Sunday, in the first nationwide campaign brought to light since Apple warned targeted iPhone users. Apple issued warnings to suspected Pegasus victims in November, prompting some of the Thai recipients to contact civic organizations who then consulted with iLaw, a local human rights group that has protected for a new constitution drafted by elected representatives. iLaw then helped find more victims. iLaw released one of the new reports, identifying by name many of the victims of the hack, including two of its participants. Another The report came from Toronto-based Citizen Lab, which analyzed the digital footprints left on the phone and named Pegasus as the attack program that penetrated the devices in 2020 and 2021. Amnesty International used a different method to examine some of the phones and agreed with Citizen The conclusions of the laboratories. Although he was not shocked that he had been hacked, iLaw representative Yingcheep Atchanont told The Washington Post: I was surprised later to find out that I had been infected so many times during late 2020 and early 2021. At that time I was just an observer of the protests , my role is only to campaign for the constitutional amendment. Israel-based NSO Group has been blacklisted from deals with US companies following a wave of revelations that its spyware was used against peaceful dissidents and their associates around the world, including those close to slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as well as the State Department. employees. New reports indicate that many of the attacks occurred when the targets were involved in rallies against government policies. Although they do not claim the Thai government was responsible, one or more Thai agencies would be more logical suspects than those at neighboring companies, Citizen Lab said. The Thai government won widely criticized elections in 2019 after an earlier coup that suppressed freedoms. Since then, it has arrested many protest organizers, including some named as victims of hacking in new reports. Some have been charged under sweeping laws that make it illegal to criticize the king, who lives mostly in Germany. Others were accused of violating emergency decrees that banned some negative media coverage and large gatherings after protests drew tens of thousands. NSO says it only sells to government agencies and gets Israeli approval for its deals. The Thai government, which has wide latitude to spy on citizens under recent laws, previously denied hacker activists. The chief executive of the NSOs did not respond to an email on Sunday morning, and an email sent to the Thai embassy in Washington also did not receive an immediate response. The company has served as the latest symbol of one of the world’s most complex challenges, how to stop governments from hiring top engineering talent to exploit software flaws and spy on whoever they want. Apple and Facebook parent Meta have both filed lawsuits accusing NSO of violating US laws by hacking their devices. In a recent briefing, Apple said it has sent warnings to an undisclosed number of government hacking targets in 150 countries. It also announced that it would release an optional lock mode that aims to make its phones, tablets and computers more secure by reducing some of the convenient features, such as receiving iMessage attachments and automatically viewing web links -it, which also make it possible to install spyware by warning a user. Before reporting had identified Thailand as a location for surveillance operations, including Pegasus. But the new reports go further by naming victims and providing context for specific attacks. The infections occurred from October 2020 to November 2021, coinciding with a period of widespread pro-democracy protests, and mostly targeting key figures in the pro-democracy movement, wrote Citizen Lab, which is affiliated with the University of Toronto. In many cases, multiple members of movements or organizations were infected. Pegasus is a monitoring system that can record audio, photos, texts, contacts, emails and all messages on a phone, including those that are strongly encrypted. It can be installed with any functional exploit or attack program that works against a specific model of Android or iPhone. The most effective exploit does not need the phone owner to click on anything to be installed silently. Typically, soon after Apple or another vendor discovers an exploit or fixes the security flaw it used, NSO and its competitors release another. The Thais hit with the Pegasus include five FreeYouth members and associates, including former Thai Student Union President Jutatip Sirikhan; four members of WEVO, short for We Volunteers, which advocates for other groups during public actions; and four members of a Bangkok university-based United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration. Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa, who has defended activists accused of violating the law against insulting the king, was repeatedly infected, including once while in prison without his phone. Also infected, according to reports, were Thai actress Intira Charoenpura, who publicly supported the protests and appealed for donations, and rapper Dechathorn Bamrungmuang, who blamed the government in a song. Known on stage as Hockhacker, his song My Country Has amassed more than 100 million views on YouTube.

