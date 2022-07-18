Rolls-Royce Details Hydrogen Program Progress





Rolls-Royce has made further progress in hydrogen power and continues research into hybrid-electric technology as it works to develop new ways to maximize sustainability in aviation. The firm plans a series of equipment and engine tests to prove that the 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel “can safely and efficiently power small aircraft from the mid-2030s onwards,” he said. “We have further ambitions to take this to a flight test phase as part of the program in the long term,” he added. Rolls-Royce has already carried out several hydrogen combustion tests together with Loughborough University, German research institute DLR and Cranfield University. Plans call for two ground tests to take place on a Rolls-Royce AE 2100 turbine engine in the UK this year and a Rolls-Royce Pearl 15 jet engine in the near future. The company is considering a number of locations for the trials, including its Mississippi test facility. The London, UK-headquartered company, which has divisions in civil aerospace, defence, power and electrical systems, said it closely followed market research carried out by the Fly Zero team of the UK’s Institute of Aerospace Technology. United and Project Napkin (New Knowledge and Innovation for Aviation Propulsion Network). Both organizations concluded that there is market potential for hydrogen-powered aircraft. Rolls-Royce is also working with EasyJet on hydrogen infrastructure, as well as Norway-based regional airline Widere and Brazilian OEM Embraer, on hybrid-electric and hydrogen systems for a regional aircraft research project already underway. Tests in Bristol, UK and Trondheim, Norway, have confirmed that the Rolls-Royce Power Generation System 1 (PGS1) demonstrator, which includes an AE 2100 engine and special controls and thermal management systems, delivered more than 1.5 megawatts of power. “This is the first time this has been achieved in the aviation sector,” the firm said. As a result, Rolls-Royce is considering how it might achieve a production version of the PGS1 and is discussing future aircraft requirements for such a propulsion system. “We are power pioneers and this program puts us in a great position to pave the way to make hydrogen and hybrid-electric systems a reality,” said Chris Cholerton, president of Civil Aerospace. “Combined with our work on sustainable aviation fuel and further gas turbine efficiency, we are making real progress in the hard yards of research and development towards realizing net zero flight.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/aerospace/2022-07-18/rolls-royce-details-hydrogen-program-progress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos