Curaleaf International appoints Miles Worne as President

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Curaleaf International (the Company or Group), Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Miles Worne as President, effective July 11, 2022. Antonio Costanzo, former CEO of the Company, will remain with the Company in a consulting capacity, with his role focusing on M&A and Regulatory Affairs. The appointment of Mr. Wornes as President is part of the Company’s long-term strategy to drive growth as the European cannabis market opens up to adult use, as well as to ensure continued expansion in the medical cannabis market. The appointment of a president reflects Curaleafs commitment to capitalize on the ever-changing landscape and opportunities within the international cannabis market.

Miles Worne has significant experience in building consumer brands and joins Curaleaf International from Glanbia plc, where he was European Managing Director of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the global leader in sports nutrition and weight management. During the last four years at Glanbia, Mr Worne grew brands such as Slimfast, Body & Fit, Optimum Nutrition and Amazing Grass across European markets.

There is significant momentum and growing acceptance of cannabis in Europe, and a recent Europe-wide survey conducted by Hanway Associates, an advisory firm specializing in strategy, research and M&A in the cannabis sector, showed that more than half of Europeans in eight countries support the legalization of cannabis for adult use and support higher levels of regulation. Of particular importance to European consumers was the adherence of companies to the highest standard of service and regulation in their approach to legal recreational cannabis in a regulated retail offering. In addition to growing consumer acceptance of recreational cannabis, several governments in Europe have taken steps towards legalizing cannabis. In particular, the German government has committed to legalizing recreational cannabis, and as it represents the largest economy in Europe, this represents an important turning point for European adult use. In addition, Spain recently announced that it will create regulations to allow medical cannabis, and Switzerland has lifted restrictions on access to medical cannabis following an increase in demand.

Antonio Costanzo, former CEO of Curaleaf International, said: It has been an honor to have co-founded and served as CEO of Curaleaf International since the Company’s inception in 2018. In that short time we have built Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company, culminating in the acquisition by Curaleaf Holdings in 2021 .I look forward to working with Miles and the wider team as we take the Company forward into its next phase of development and growth. The market is evolving significantly with significant opportunities across Europe and I look forward to applying my significant regulatory and M&A experience to help drive the company forward as a global industry leader.

Miles Worne, President of Curaleaf International, said: I am pleased to join Europe the largest vertically integrated cannabis company, which already has a market-leading offering of medical cannabis. I believe Curaleaf International is ideally positioned to capitalize on the growing European recreational opportunity and will use my significant experience building strong consumer brands in Europe to help capitalize on the growing momentum in the cannabis industry. . I look forward to working with my new colleagues at Curaleaf International in this incredibly exciting time for cannabis in Europe.

Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., added, I would like to welcome Miles Worne as President of Curaleaf International. The unrivaled expertise in building strong global consumer brands will be invaluable as the European cannabis opportunity continues to develop. We are extremely excited by the growing opportunity for cannabis across Europe and beyond, and are very optimistic about the coming years as cultural and government acceptance grows. I would also like to thank Antonio Costanzo for what he has achieved as CEO of Curaleaf International, in building Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company. Antonio’s M&A experience and regulatory knowledge will be invaluable to Curaleaf International as we capitalize on the growing European opportunity.

About Curaleaf International

Curaleaf International (formerly EMMAC Life Sciences Group) is Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction and production. With a unique supply and distribution network across Europe, Curaleaf International’s vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. EMMAC Life Sciences was acquired by Curaleaf Holdings in April 2021.

For more information about Curaleaf International, please visit: https://curaleafinternational.com/

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) (“Curaleaf”) is a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity about cannabis and confidence about consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, offer industry-leading service, product selection and access to the medical and adult use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 22 states with 134 dispensaries, 26 cultivation sites and employs over 5,700 team members. Curaleaf International is Europe’s largest vertically integrated cannabis company with a unique supply and distribution network across the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.