With air freight accounting for about 1 percent of total global freight volume but over a third by value and ocean freight accounting for over 90 percent by volume and taking weeks instead of hours in transit, cargo sustainability maritime air–moving goods using a combination of both–it may seem counterintuitive. As an old sage who once lived in the Middle East once said: “The idea of ​​sea air is like Christmas to me; Freight is either slow and cheap or fast and expensive!”

Although Professor Issa Baluch, chair at Transport Logistics USA and member of the Harvard Kennedy School Dean’s Council, credits US-based concerns with operating the first sea-air cargo ventures five decades ago, he took a leading role in product launch. in Dubai and the Middle East. An imbalance in capacity between Dubai’s oil industry project cargo flights and those returning empty westward in the late 1970s required a way to mitigate the resulting inefficiencies.

“This is where the start of combined sea-air transit via Dubai was ideal,” said Baluch. AIN. “I was in Dubai at the right time in the late 1970s when there was huge congestion and imbalance in shipping – freighters bringing in project and oil cargo and returning empty. I started a solution taking advantage of this concept.”

The fact that air cargo destined for Africa from Europe could sit for weeks or even months in transit as domestic exports took priority gave him the idea of ​​sea air cargo. “If you booked a shipment, it would sit at the airport for weeks before it could be picked up,” he said. “The argument we put forward was: let it sit on the water coming to Dubai and then save your money.”

In 1979, Baluch’s operation moved 175 tons. In 1980, he predicted it would move 1,000 tons. “When we closed 1980, we had 2,500 tons,” he said. “It was truly a time to celebrate for everyone.” In his 2005 book Transportation Logistics-Past, Present and ForecastsBaluch explains how throughput increased steadily to reach 45,000 tonnes per year in the late 1990s.

Jean-Paul Rodrigue, Department of Global Studies and Geography at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, said high levels of sea and air connectivity supported the emergence of sea-air logistics as well as the coordination of related customs procedures. “Locations at the convergence of maritime transport networks and acting as air transport hubs such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Panama are well placed to benefit from integration,” he wrote in a 2016 paper.

“I suppose air-sea integration exists in a number of ports, but it tends to be more haphazard than planned,” Rodrigue said. AIN. “My guess is that port congestion in Europe and a lack of shipping capacity have increased the use of locations such as Dubai as an alternative for shipping cargo to Europe. During the blockade of the Suez Canal, there could have been an increase in this activity.”

As a result of its previous success, Baluch said sea air became an integral part of the planning for Dubai’s second airport, Al Maktoum International (DWC), located just 12 kilometers from Jebel Ali port. “I was on the planning committee from the beginning in the early 2000s,” he noted. “We spent time with certain consultants to discuss the mode of sea air. Sea air was really part of the whole scheme.”

Several meetings and road shows showed the importance of locating the airport near the port. “We were very clear that this would be one of the only facilities in the world with a combined port and airport operation,” he said. DWC saw its first flight – a cargo one – in 2010.

Talking to AIN Ahead of the November 2021 Dubai Air Show, Emirates’ cargo division senior vice president Nabil Sultan said sea air had become an important element of the airline’s SkyCargo business. “There is a government committee with different stakeholders, and it’s actually quite progressive,” he said. “We are quite active in sea air movement, using Dubai as a major hub.

“We almost invented sea air movement in Dubai and then built on it. Today we are quite active in that field. We are probably one of the few hubs in the world today where we are able to connect goods arriving by sea freight with air freight within three to four hours. This is simply unheard of globally. It usually takes days. This, for me, is a great achievement.”

Jebel Ali Port, which opened in 1979, can trace its success largely to the industrial zones established near it. With Abu Dhabi envisioning a much larger masterplan for industrial zones at the more modern Khalifa Port, Jebel Ali may over time need to specialize in certain areas of logistics to remain viable.

While it remains an ad hoc solution, Serge Tripet, a board member at Switzerland-based ATS-Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, believes Dubai can turn sea air into a more powerful product in the future. “I think it may become official policy in Dubai,” he said AIN. “If you ask me if it’s going to be months or years, it’s very hard to say. By the time the whole industry — ocean freight and sea freight — sort itself out, and you have normal wait times and capacity situations, it could be .”

Tripet said Singapore had always moved goods by short sea from Asia using fast air transfers to Europe. “Incheon in South Korea is also a hub in the US,” he said. “Meanwhile, Los Angeles is working with the Panamanian air hub; they have that ability too. In Dubai, I think we are more at the beginning and it is more opportunistic. Will they adopt an official airline policy in the future? I would say yes, but I don’t know when.”