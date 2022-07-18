FICO and Network International Build Partnership to Help Middle East and Africa Lenders Expand Digital Economy





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global analytics software provider FICO and Network International, the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), announced today that they have expanded their partnership to bring lenders the most powerful fraud protection and credit management. These solutions, available in hosted mode from Network International, will help financial services providers expand the digital economy across the region. The two companies have worked together since 2017, when Network International began offering its customers FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, the world’s leading credit fraud solution, which protects more than 2.6 billion payment cards worldwide . Now lenders can use Falcon on Network International to protect all retail bank accounts. More information: https://www.fico.com/en/products/fico-falcon-fraud-manager Network International is also installing FICO Blaze Advisor Decision Management System in its data centers so that it can provide lenders with hosted loan management services. Banks and other credit providers can use these services to make real-time approvals on credit applications while controlling risk, and to manage their portfolio of accounts with highly targeted and informed offers and decisions for the risk. Hany Fekry, Group Managing Director, Processing at Network International, commented, We are pleased to expand our partnership with FICO to further strengthen our credit management value proposition for our MEA customers. Over the past few years, we have witnessed the accelerated transition to digital payments in the region, making credit checks for real-time decisions more crucial than ever. As a leading enabler of digital commerce, we continue to anticipate, adapt and advance according to emerging trends with the global gold standard for decision making and fraud prevention. We are confident that innovative solutions led by FICO technology, combined with our local expertise, will enhance our solutions portfolio and help cement our market leadership position. The low cost of entry for our decision management services means lenders of all sizes have access to our world-leading solutions, said Mark Farmer, who manages partner relationships for FICO in EMEA. Our solutions will be a great advantage not only for the region’s lenders, but also for their customers. We expect our expanded partnership with Network International to result in lower fraud losses, better consumer protection and ultimately better credit offers. About FICO FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers the decisions that help people and businesses around the world thrive. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in using predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 120 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to making sure millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at https://www.fico.com About the International Network Network International consists of a group of companies and is the leading enabler of digital commerce across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, offering a complete suite of technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes, including acquisition and processing services and a comprehensive and ever-evolving range of value-added services. Network International Holdings Plc (LSE: NETW) is the holding company for Network International and group companies, including the DPO Group. FICO, Falcon and Blaze Advisor are registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the US and other countries.

