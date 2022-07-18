The UK is set for record temperatures as heatwaves hit Europe





Comment on this story COMMENTARY PARIS Britain is bracing for what could be its hottest day on record on Monday, as French authorities warned of a heat apocalypse and emergency services across Europe grappled with spreading fires and a rising death toll. . British authorities issued a red extreme heat warning for the first time large parts of Englandwhile France’s weather service placed a stretch of its Atlantic coast under highest possible alert level. Forecasters predicted a number of heat records could be broken on Monday, with Britain expecting temperatures of up to 106 degrees (41 Celsius), well above the current record of 101.7 degrees (38.7 Celsius), which was set in 2019. Temperatures in France were expected to reach 104 degrees (40 Celsius) and the heat is expected to last until at least Tuesday. Nikos Christidis, a climate attribution researcher at Britain’s Met Office, said this reflects scientists’ expectation that climate change is making extreme heat events more frequent. The chances of seeing 40 C days in the UK could be 10 times greater in the current climate than in a natural climate unaffected by human influence, it said in a press release. Across Europe, the human toll of the continent’s latest heat wave was becoming increasingly apparent on Monday. Thousands more were expected to be evacuated amid fires spreading rapidly in Spain, France and Portugal. Authorities warned that the heat is likely to degrade the air quality in the main centers of urban population, and it was feared that hundreds died from the high temperatures. Much of northern Italy, which is facing one of its worst droughts in decades, has remained in a state of emergency. In many parts of France and Spain, fire brigades and hospitals were increasingly strained. France’s interior ministry announced it would deploy hundreds of extra firefighters to the worst-hit regions, including popular beaches and holiday spots on the country’s west coast. In Spain, authorities said in many places, available firefighting planes were already working at capacity. Full solidarity with firefighters and disaster victims, wrote the French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne. Her Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez on Sunday paid tribute to a dead emergency service worker. Hospital unions in France and elsewhere warned that the heat was putting an extra burden on services already dealing with a renewed surge in coronavirus-related hospital admissions in recent weeks. Models from the Spanish public Evaluation of the Carlos III Institute that more than 350 people died as a result of the heat in the country last week, well above the weekly average of about 60 deaths, but largely comparable to the number of similar heat episodes in previous years. More than 800 heat-related deaths were reported by the institute in June, when similar scorching temperatures hit the country and other parts of Europe, with temperatures reaching between 104 and 110 degrees (40 to 43 Celsius). Historic June wave breaks records in Europe Across Europe, the heat was expected to force trains to slow, prompting rail operators in many countries to issue warnings of severe delays. Britains Network Rail said customers should only travel if absolutely necessary in the early part of the week. In France, national rail operator SNCF asked passengers to carry water bottles and prepare for delays. The latest heat wave has revived a debate about how to prepare citizens for the impact of climate change. While environmental concerns over the use of air conditioning remain widespread in Europe, it is increasingly seen as a key tool to protect the most vulnerable groups. After a heat wave killed around 15,000 people in France in 2003, French nursing homes developed emergency plans. Many of them are now equipped with air-conditioned rooms, additional ventilation or sprinklers that cool the building facades. In Paris, city authorities encourage residents and tourists to use a dedicated website to find over 900 islands of cool, which include city parks, cemeteries, swimming pools and museums. Website it also points to dedicated cooling pathways, for example avenues of lush trees connecting those spaces. Other French cities rely on fogging devices. Studies suggest that such measures have reduced heat-related deaths since 2003. But as climate change progresses, the increasingly brutal heat domes being built in urban areas may pose risks that may be difficult to control. treated with conventional solutions. Many of the elderly residents who died in the recent heat waves in France were at home and not in nursing facilities. 49 million people face hunger as war in Ukraine, climate disasters intensify In rural areas, heat waves are expected to have an increasingly serious impact on agricultural production. This year, French farmers faced a mix of frost, a record hot May accompanied by a spring drought, intense hailstorms that brought heavy rains this year, followed by the worst drought this summer. What we see now is just the beginning of the potential impact of climate change, said Christian Huyghe, scientific director at France’s National Agricultural Research Institute.

