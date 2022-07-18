Evacuees from the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation fire in Winnipeg hope for safe return

While the evacuation of the Mathias Colomb First Nation was expected to end Sunday, evacuees now stranded in Winnipeg say they hope they will soon be able to go home and find everything they left behind safe and sound.

“I don’t want to lose our house and my dogs,” Nadine Sinclair said in an interview Sunday with the CBC outside a hotel in the Winnipeg airport area.

The long-time resident of the Pukatawagan area was one of the first people to leave the community on Friday due to health issues with her family members.

A fire near Mathias Colomb is now approximately 230 square kilometers and is less than a kilometer away from the community, the Manitoba Fire Service said.

Nearly 2,000 people have been forcibly evicted due to smoke and fire hazards.

Chief Lorna Bighetty said Sunday night there were nine civilians left to be evacuated.

They are a husband and wife and their children who were in a campsite about 30 kilometers away from the community. A helicopter was dispatched to find them, retrieve them and put them on a road-rail vehicle to safety, Bighetty said.

“Most likely they are aware [of the situation] but there’s no way they’re coming to Pukatawagan, that’s what I’m assuming,” she said.

A crew of nine will remain after Bighetty and her husband leave, she said. They include fire technicians, safety officers and two RCMP specialists, she said. She has vowed to stay until the last civilian is safe from danger.

While stressed, Bighetty said she was confident those staying behind would be fine.

“I’m calm, I’m confident and I’m confident,” she said. “My faith is really strong.”

Sinclair said people started getting the call Thursday afternoon to prepare to leave. Within an hour of being told that, the evacuation began, she said.

“My heart just panicked. I said ‘where’s the bag?’ Where’s the bag?” I was panicking,” said the 44-year-old mother of one.

An aerial view Saturday of the forest fire that prompted the evacuation of the Mathias Colomb First Nation in Manitoba. (17th Wing Operations Support Team Image)

Sinclair hopes the time spent in Winnipeg, located about 700 kilometers southeast of the community, will not be longer than a week. She also praised the “really good job” done by community boss Lorna Bighetty, who told the CBC she wouldn’t leave the community until everyone was out.

Charlie Bighetty was taking comfort in the fact that everyone was getting out safely.

“It makes us all happy to be out here and all safe, especially all our kids,” said the father of four.

“My biggest hope at this point is that our community is going to be safe and not have homes burning down,” Bighetty said.

The Canadian Forces were heard to help with evacuations on Saturday, but as of Sunday there were no requests from the government or the Canadian Red Cross for further assistance on that front, a spokesman for Canadian Forces Base 17 in Winnipeg said.

“The Province of Manitoba and Indigenous Services Canada had a plan to evacuate the remaining people who needed to be evacuated and indicated that there was no need for support from the Canadian Armed Forces to complete that evacuation,” the spokesperson said.

The vast majority of between 1,500-1,600 of the approximately 2,000 people were driven out of the community by the Keewatin Railway Company, which the Mathias ColombFirst Nation owns with two other First Nation communities.

CEO Anthony Mayham said many people were taken to Sherridon, about 70 kilometers south of Pukatawagan, where they caught Red Cross buses to their final destination. Some took the train further south to Pas.

The company was delivering aviation fuel to the community Sunday to support aircraft working to fight the fire, Mayham said. “We will continue to monitor and assist in any way we can moving forward,” Mayham said.