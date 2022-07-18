International news roundup: 3 dead in US mall shooting; Zelenskyy fires top security chief





THE INTERNATIONAL oh-Deepika S |

Published: Monday, July 18, 2022, 9:02 am [IST]

Washington, July 18: Three people were killed and three others wounded Sunday at a shopping mall in the US state of Indiana, the latest in a wave of gun violence in the country. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his head of state security and the prosecutor general for treason. 3 dead from shooting at a mall in the US At least three people were killed and several others were wounded during a shooting Sunday evening at a shopping center in Greenwood, Indiana, local police said. There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, Indianapolis Assistant Police Chief Chris Bailey said. Greenwood is a southern suburb of Indianapolis. USA: 3 killed in a shooting at a shopping center in Indiana Silent protests over Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s entry into Singapore Silent protests were organized by a small part of Singapore as ousted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here last Thursday, leaving behind an economically devastated country. Soon after he arrived in Singapore on Thursday, police reminded any would-be demonstrators of the consequences of breaking the law. On Twitter, some Sri Lankans have also tagged the Singapore government’s Twitter account to express their anger at the Republic’s decision. Those tags, which appear when users search for who has interacted with the government’s Twitter account, were quickly removed, the Singapore Daily reported. But there were also some who felt that Singapore was within its rights to allow Rajapaksa entry. Ukraine’s Zelenskyy fires security chief and top prosecutor As Russian troops waged their offensive in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fired his state security chief and prosecutor general on Sunday, citing hundreds of criminal proceedings for treason and collusion by people within their own departments and other agencies. of law enforcement. “In particular, more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU (state security service) have remained in the occupied territory and are working against our state,” Zelenskyy said. “Such a set of crimes against the foundations of the state’s national security and the recorded links between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions for their respective leaders,” he said in his nightly video address to the nation. Fires break out across France, Spain and Portugal Firefighters scrambled Sunday to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe withers under an extremely extreme heat wave that authorities are linking to a surge in excess deaths.

Two large fires have been burning their way through pine forests for six days south of the city of Bordeaux in southwestern France. The fires have forced the evacuation of about 14,000 people, including many who were vacationing in the area. Devastating forest fires have been caused by a summer heat wave in Europe. Parts of the continent are bracing for new temperature records early next week. The World Health Organization announces the outbreak of Marburg in Ghana The World Health Organization has declared Ghana’s first outbreak of the Ebola-like Marburg virus disease after laboratories confirmed infections in two cases reported earlier this month. The disease, a highly infectious hemorrhagic fever in the same family as Ebola, is spread to humans by bats and is transmitted between humans through direct contact with human bodily fluids and infected surfaces, the WHO said. A preliminary analysis of samples from two patients from Ghana’s southern Ashanti region – both deceased and unrelated – came back positive, but were sent for full confirmation to the Pasteur Institute in Dakar, Senegal. With agency inputs For breaking news and instant updates Allow notifications You are already subscribed Story first published: Monday, July 18, 2022, 9:02 a.m. [IST]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.oneindia.com/international/international-news-brief-3-dead-in-us-mall-shooting-zelenskyy-fires-top-security-chief-3435247.html

