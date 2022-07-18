DVIDS – News – US Coast Guard assists fishermen, works with partners during international tour





SANTA RITA, Guam On Saturday, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) assisted the crew of the 24-foot recreational vessel Harry Salmon along with the Department of Public Safety northwest of Saipan. While this was a relatively small incident, it highlights the importance of the readiness and efforts of the Oliver Henry and the US Coast Guard Micronesia/Guam Sector to work with our partners and pre-phase assets close to the activity to protect them in the water, said Lt. Freddy Hofschneider, Oliver Henry’s command office. The Harry Salmon was one of 88 boats that participated in the 38th Annual Saipan International Fishing Tournament. The Guam Joint Rescue Sub-Center received a call from the Saipan Emergency Operations Center at 3:53 p.m. reporting that the fiberglass vessel had been disabled and drifted approximately 21 miles northwest of Saipan. None of the crew reported any medical concerns. The crew of the Oliver Henry was approximately 15 miles north of the distressed vessel when DPS dispatched their DPS – Boating Safety vessel and crew to respond. The Oliver Henry crew went to the area and stood by in case the DPS team needed additional assistance. On arrival at the scene, the crew of the Oliver Henry launched a small boat with engineers to assess the fishermen and the disabled vessel. The crew of the Harry Salmon used a set sea anchor to stay afloat and prevent stability problems. DPS arrived and took the disabled vessel in tow back to Saipan. Oliver Henry’s crew resumed their patrol. By 7:15 p.m., the fishermen aboard the Harry Salmon were safe on Saipan. The weather at the time of the incident was reported to be 4 to 6 foot swells with seas up to 2 feet and scattered showers. This crew prepared for an emergency at sea and had training, equipment and a way to call for help. Five must-have items for every boater include: – Life jackets and wearable personal flotation devices (PFD),

– Flotation devices,

– Fire extinguisher,

– Visual and sound signaling devices,

– And a VFH-FM marine radio and a personal locator are recommended. Mobile coverage is limited in many countries around the Pacific. The Oliver Henry is a 154-foot Sentinel-class fast response cutter based in Guam in the US Coast Guard Micronesia/Guam Sector in Apra Harbor. The 24-person crew performs missions ranging from search and rescue to national defense and promoting regional security by contributing to joint operations between the United States and its partners, working toward common goals such as preventing illegal fishing, unreported and unregulated. -USCG- Date of receipt: 16.07.2022 Post date: 18.07.2022 00:43 Story ID: 425168 Location: GU Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



