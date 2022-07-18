Biden disputes the Saudi version of the conversation with the crown prince about Khashoggi

Comment on this story COMMENTARY

President Biden, fresh off a controversial weekend visit to Saudi Arabia, accused a senior government official there of not telling the truth about a discussion he had with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the year 2018. Biden said publicly that he confronted Mohammed, the de facto Saudi ruler of Saudi Arabia known as MBS, over his role in the killing of Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul nearly four years ago. Biden said he told Mohammed in a meeting that he holds him personally responsible for Khashoggi’s murder.

While Saudi officials confirmed that Biden raised the issue with the crown prince, the two sides’ accounts of the conversation have since changed. Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said Saturday that he had not heard Biden say that to Mohammed.

When Biden left Air Force One in Washington after midnight Sunday, reporters asked him about Jubeirs’ comment.

A reporter asked: The Saudi foreign minister says he did not hear you accuse the crown prince of killing Khashoggi. Is he telling the truth?

It was the latest controversy to emerge from Biden’s first visit as president to the kingdom, which Biden once promised to commit an infidelity on the murder of Khashoggi and other human rights violations. Critics at home argued that Biden’s trip was a public relations victory for Saudi Arabia that did little for the United States.

Biden was asked about the achievements of the Saudi visit

Biden traveled to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia last week on a four-day trip aimed at improving relations with Middle Eastern countries whose support the United States seeks to address challenges such as runaway oil prices. , the war in Ukraine and competition with Russia. and China.

While in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, for a meeting of the heads of the Gulf Cooperation Council members and their allies, Biden met with the crown prince and punched the crown prince while giving the photos that some in the United States have kept as evidence of friendship between the two. leaders, even as Biden made clear his discomfort with the notion of sitting down with Muhammad.

Biden told reporters in Jiddah on Friday that he brought up Khashoggi’s killing ahead of the meeting with Mohammed.

I said very bluntly: For an American president to be silent on a human rights issue, is that consistent with who we are and who I am? I will always defend our values, Biden said of their exchange.

When asked how the crown prince reacted, Biden said he basically said he wasn’t personally responsible for it.

I said I thought it was, Biden added. US intelligence agencies have concluded that Muhammad directed the killing of Khashoggi, a contributing columnist for The Washington Post and an outspoken critic of the Saudi regime. The Saudi leader has denied any personal involvement and a Saudi court sentenced five people to death for the crime, although their sentences were later reduced to 20 years in prison.

Biden says he confronted the Saudis directly about Khashoggi

Two senior Saudi officials, who briefed reporters after the meeting, described the exchange about Khashoggi as less confrontational than Biden had suggested, although they confirmed the president raised the issue with Mohammed.

It was honest. It was honest. It was open, said Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan, the Saudi ambassador to the United States. And what I found deeply refreshing is that the president said, I just have to be clear and direct with you, and the crown prince said, I welcome you to be clear and honest and direct, because that’s the way we let’s move forward.

But on Saturday, Bidens last day in Saudi Arabia, Jubeir, the Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, appeared to diverge from Bidens version of events in an interview with Fox Newss Alex Hogan that another Fox News reporter, Jacqui Heinrich , said it was organized by the Saudi government.

IN a clip from the interviewHogan asked Jubeir how Mohammed responded to Biden’s comment that he holds him directly responsible for Khashoggi’s murder.

I didn’t hear that particular phrase, replied Jubeir.

The president said the US is committed to human rights, the Saudi official continued.

“I haven’t heard that particular phrase,” a senior Saudi official tells me about it @POTUS telling the Crown Prince that he is responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. More from our interview below pic.twitter.com/uCfLSquiuE — Alex Hogan (@AlexHoganTV) July 17, 2022

And here’s Biden, after returning to the White House:

President Biden, returning to the WH, says the Saudi Foreign Minister is not telling the truth Biden then reprimanded the reporter who asked him about the MBS punch, telling the press to ‘talk about something that matters’ He went on to say that he “hopes” inflation will come down and is “working on” the release of pot prisoners. https://t.co/NRl6ccmgRI pic.twitter.com/xEUHDHu4MS — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) July 17, 2022

US President on Friday tried to minimize the time he spent with Muhammad in Saudi Arabia.

I didn’t come here to meet the crown prince, Biden said from Jeddah. I came here to meet with the GCC and nine nations to deal with the security and needs of the free world, and especially the United States, and not leave a vacuum here, as was happening in parts of rest of the world.

In Washington on Sunday, Biden chastised a reporter who asked him if he regretted his run-in with MBS. Why don’t you talk about something that matters? Biden asked. I am happy to answer a question that matters.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post earlier this month, Biden explained the rationale behind his visit to Saudi Arabia. Basic freedoms are always on the agenda when I travel abroad, he said.