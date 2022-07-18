International
Pros and Cons: International Minister for FoRB
of Fourth Annual Ministerial Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB) was held in London after a strong push for it raise awareness and act on the many violations against FoRB around the world.
This initiative was first held in Washington DC and at the instigation of the US government in 2018, and then again in Washington DC in 2019. The shutdown canceled the 2020 conference while the 2021 conference, hosted by Poland, was virtual.
One of the most obvious aspects of this initiative is that it seeks to go against the current of political interests driven mainly by economic factors – which of course settles these discussions a higher ethical basis.
That the UK administration has embraced this initiative and held such a large conference – taking on all QE II Conference Center in London for two days – is clearly a commitment for FoRB. Today, the state of religious freedom in many parts of the world is in a very poor state.
From China to Russia, from Nigeria to India and Pakistan, we find Human rights abuses based on religious discrimination, ranging from rape and murder to organ harvesting and detention of innocent religious groups.
The two days of the conference along with many additional ‘side events’ in Parliament, government buildings and others around London and the UK were held. with the aim of focusing on the often scandalous violations and suppression of this fundamental human right.
Will this lead to improved conditions for those believers – whether religious or non-religious – remains to be seen? But the signs are promising. A multi-country con is being built to highlight these issues instead of turning a blind eye.
A number of conference declarations were signed by governments – certainly not enough as we can see, the main declaration was signed by only 30 countries. Led by the United States and the United Kingdom, the remainder were largely European – although notable omissions were France, Germany and Spain. While outside EuropeAustralia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Israel and Japan were also signatories.
Overviews
The Declaration of the General Conference on Freedom of Religion or Belief can be found on the government’s website (here). It engages governments:
- protect you”freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief and to ensure that individuals can freely change their beliefs, or not believe, without punishment or fear of violence“;
- to “raise awareness of the current challenges of FoRB around the world, the importance of FoRB with other human rights and best practices in preventing violations and abuses and protecting and promoting FoRB for all“;
- to “to speak out bilaterally, as well as through multilateral institutions, against violations and abuses of the right to freedom of religion or belief“at work”closer together with international partners, civil society actors, human rights experts, academia and faith and trust actors to implement practical solutions to address FoRB challenges, share best practices and build joint commitments” while
- strengthening”voices and builds capacity of FoRB advocates, including religious or faith actors, inspiring future leaders and youth and building and strengthening global coalitions for collective action“.
Words versus actions
We know that words are cheap, but action and commitment can be expensive – but the simple fact that these governments have made such a move in the face of growing intolerance in some parts of the world is a positive sign.
Some actions taken, particularly by the US administration have shown their teeth by declaring the actions taken in Myanmar against the Rohingya Muslims as genocide – something the UK government should emulate.
It goes without saying that civil society played an important role in encouraging and developing this whole process.
The creation of FoRB round tables or Forums are entirely civil society innovations open to any individual or faith group where issues of religious discrimination can be aired and action taken to encourage government or other sectors of civil society to take a stand on various issues.
These processes play an important role in keeping governments both informed and on their toes about abuses occurring in the world. The most prominent ones are in the US, the UK and in Brussels (bringing together groups from all over Europe), while one to start in Mexico was announced during the conference.
Constructive criticism
However, the organization of the conference was not without criticism.
Many NGOs and even governments complained about the extremely delayed notification of the availability of seats and the corresponding access permissions for attendees, which created many difficulties for attendees.
A large number of NGOs complained about this ‘discrimination’ between civil society and official government delegates as civil society had no access to any of the main processes.
The civil society was allocated a floor with 12 cubicles and this was relatively empty most of the time.
Those with limited civil society permits were sent to remain in isolation while the main conference continued without them, with room for many more participants.
This differentiation was apparently contrary to the spirit of the entire conference and was not a credit to the organizers. Unfortunately, the successful model used by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Human Dimension Meetings, where all participants can meet each other and participate in all meetings was not adopted – creating resentment among civil society groups.
Conclusion
However, whatever the reasoning behind the exclusion of parts of civil society, these things are mainly organizational issues which can be easily corrected for future conferences.
In general, the initiative led by the UK and US governments to ensure that the vital human right to freedom of religion or belief is promoted, exhibited, protected and nurtured was an extremely important step. in moving the political momentum in the right direction.
