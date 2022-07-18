Fires rage in France and Spain amid heatwave as UK faces its hottest day on record





France’s southwestern Gironde region has seen the worst of the blazes so far.

A total of 14,300 hectares (35,000 acres) of land have burned since Monday, with 24,000 people evacuated from the region, the Nouvelle-Aquitaine and Gironde prefecture said on Twitter.

The authorities have deployed 1,700 firefighters to put out the fires. A spokesman for the Gironde regional fire and rescue service said 12 firefighters had suffered minor injuries since the start of the operation.

In Spain, fires engulfed the central region of Castile and Leon and the northern region of Galicia on Sunday, Reuters reported. Firefighters contained the blaze in Mijas in southeastern Mlaga province and said evacuees could return home.

High temperatures in Portugal have worsened a drought that began before the heat wave, according to data from the national meteorological institute. About 96% of the continent was already suffering from severe or extreme drought at the end of June. “Peak of Intensity” The heat wave in Western Europe is expected to peak early this week. Monthly minimum temperature records could be broken across France on Monday, according to the national weather agency. Mto-France identified nine localities where the monthly minimums look set to be broken, including Rostrenen in Brittany, northwestern France, where the record has stood since 1968. In addition to Gironde, Mto-France issued ​​a red heatwave alert in a total of 15 departments in the western and southwestern regions, as temperatures are expected to reach 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday. A further 51 regions have been placed under orange alert, including Paris, with residents asked to avoid going out between 11am and 9pm local time. “Given the peak intensity expected for today, the chances are low that the mercury will drop enough before the end of the day” to keep these records from being broken, Mto-France added. Since May, France has seen just eight days when average daily temperatures were below the overall summer average. On the remaining 39 days, the national daily averages were above the average temperatures for this period of the year observed between 1991 and 2020, according to Mto-France data. The Spanish weather agency also issued extreme heat warnings on Sunday, reported Reuters . Temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius (108 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast for the northern regions of Aragon, Navarre and La Rioja. The agency said the heat wave would end on Monday, but it warned that temperatures would remain “abnormally high”. Nearly half of Europe’s territory, including Great Britain, is “at risk” of drought, say researchers at the EU Commission. said Monday. The Joint Research Center stressed that the drought in much of Europe is “critical” as “the winter-spring rainfall deficit … was worsened by early heat waves in May and June.” The water supply could be “compromised” in the coming months, according to the report. “Hottest day in UK history” Elsewhere in Europe, Britain is bracing for “the hottest day in UK history”, according to a senior weather official. On Friday, the Met Office issued its first red “extreme heat” warning over rising temperatures. Met Office CEO Penelope Endersby said Monday could be the “hottest day in UK history” but Tuesday was “expected to be even hotter”. “So tomorrow we will see the highest chance of 40 degrees and temperatures above that,” Endersby told BBC Radio on Monday. “Even maybe on top of that, 41 isn’t out of the cards. We’ve also got some 43s in the model, but we’re hoping it won’t be as high as that.” Endersby said that while extreme temperatures are not expected beyond Tuesday, the Met Office will monitor the possibility of a drought in the coming months. “We’re expecting a big drop in temperature overnight into Wednesday — 10 or 12 degrees from what it’s been the past few days,” she said, adding: “Our focus is coming back once we get through these two days, in droughts and when we might see some rain, and we’re not seeing any significant rain coming.”

Joseph Ataman, Jimmy Hutcheon and Xiaofei Xu reported from Paris. Zahid Mahmood and Sana Noor Haq reported from London. CNN’s Renee Bertini, James Frater and Sharon Braithwaite contributed reporting to this post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/18/weather/europe-uk-heatwave-wildfires-france-spain-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos