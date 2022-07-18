Guterres warns against climate ‘suicide’ as heat wave grips Europe





A firefighter works to control a tactical fire in Louchats as fires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France, July 17, 2022. Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres issued a dire warning to leaders from 40 countries gathered in Berlin to discuss measures to respond to climate change as part of the Climate Dialogue in Petersberg. “Half of humanity is in the danger zone from floods, droughts, extreme storms and wildfires. No nation is immune. Yet we continue to fuel our dependence on fossil fuels.” Guterres said in a video message for the leaders gathered on Monday. “What worries me most is that, in the face of this global crisis, we are failing to work together as a multilateral community. Nations continue to play the blame game instead of taking responsibility for our collective future. We do not we can continue this way,” Guterres said. . “We have a choice. Collective action or collective suicide. It’s in our hands.” Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, speaks to reporters after a meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on climate change discussions during the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York at the United Nations Headquarters United in New York, September 20. 2021. John Minchillo | Swimming pool | Reuters The United Nations leader laid out a multi-pronged approach to respond to climate change now. Countries must reduce their emissions by eliminating coal and moving towards emission-free energy sources such as renewable energy. Second, there needs to be more focus on safely adapting to risks. Third, rich and developed countries must meet commitments to help underdeveloped countries access the financing they need to combat climate change. “People in Africa, South Asia and Central and South America are 15 times more likely to die from extreme weather events,” Guterres said. “This gross injustice cannot continue.” On this front, Guterres said there must be a system to respond to climate loss and damage that is already affecting the poorest and most vulnerable. A firefighter tackles a tactical fire in Louchats as fires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France, July 17, 2022. Sarah Meyssonnier | Reuters Zoom icon Arrows pointing outward This NASA-produced image shows surface air temperatures on July 13, 2022, showing widespread heat waves. NASA “While there is a clear pattern of an ‘atmospheric wave’ with alternating warm (redder) and colder (bluer) values ​​in different places, this large area of ​​extreme heat (and record breaking) is a another clear indication that greenhouse gas emissions from human activity are causing extreme weather that affects our living conditions,” Steven Pawson, chief of the Global Modeling and Assimilation Office at NASA’s Space Flight Center, said in a written statement. -s Goddard. published alongside the map. Such extreme heat has direct impacts on human health as well as other consequences, including the wildfires now occurring in Europe and Africa, and which have been rampant in recent years in North America. Pawson said.

