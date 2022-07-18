The Libyan Prime Minister makes an alliance with the former enemy to cement the ceasefire Libya





Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has struck a surprise alliance with his former nemesis, eastern warlord Khalifa Haftar, in a bid to cement a fragile ceasefire and end a months-long oil blockade. Less than three years ago, Haftars self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) besieged Tripoli in a failed attempt to capture the capital. On Monday, in a highly symbolic gesture, LNA chief of staff Abdulrazek al-Nadoori was invited to visit the city for talks. The prospect of Dbeibeh and Haftar burying their differences could be welcomed by the United Nations as it tries to maintain a ceasefire that ended a six-year civil war in 2020. Dbeibeh had already made a powerful gesture to Haftar’s supporters with his dismissal last week of the director of the state-owned National Oil Corporation, Mustafa Sanalla. Sanalla had been at odds with pro-Haftar protesters, who had blockaded eastern oil ports for months, sending oil exports into a downward spiral. Those protests ended within hours of Sanallas’ departure, raising the prospect of Libya returning to full oil production. Western governments will be happy to see Libyan oil return to a narrow world market, but some will shy away from Haftar’s increased role. The 78-year-old general is a polarizing figure. He is popular in the east for his campaign against anarchist militias, but enemies accuse him of war crimes during the siege of Tripoli. London and Washington are also concerned about Haftar’s closeness to Russia, which backs him with mercenaries from the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group. The Americans and British had pursued a policy where Haftar had to be contained, because of his ties to Russia, said Mohamed Eljarh, director of the Libya Desk, a risk consultancy. They had supported Dbeibeh as a bulwark against Haftar, but now he has made a deal with Haftar. Meanwhile, Dbeibehs takeover of the national oil corporation is controversial. When the existing mayor refused to step down, Dbeibeh sent troops to occupy the building on Thursday and force him to leave. Many are unhappy with Sanalla’s replacement, Farhat Bengdara, a former central bank director during Muammar Gaddafi’s dictatorship. “”caption”:”Sign up for First Edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 07:00 BST”,”isTracking”:false,”isMainMedia”:false,”source”:”The Guardian”, “sourceDomain”: “theguardian.com”}”> Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter every weekday morning at 7am BST Bengdara, for his part, has promised transparency for the NOC, along with a big pay rise for oil workers. The use of troops to take control of KOKH’s headquarters has also unnerved oil analysts. Crude oil markets will welcome stability with the reopening of oil ports in Libya, said Mark Rossano, chief executive of investment adviser Capital Holdings. However, concern remains as to how long this pause in protests and fighting will last. The Dbeibehs’ hold on power is precarious. Earlier this month, protests broke out in nine cities against corruption and power cuts. Dbeibeh was initially appointed as interim prime minister to lead the country until elections last December. When those elections were annulled, amid constitutional arguments, he decided to stay, despite Libya’s parliament calling for him to step down.

