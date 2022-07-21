WHO calls for action to provide health care for migrants and refugees

World Health Organization warning (who) comes in its first-ever report on the health of refugees and immigrants, released Wednesday.

It calls for urgent action to ensure that people on the move have access to health care services that are sensitive to their needs.

Whether by choice or force, to be in motion is to be human and is part of human life. Whatever a person’s motivation, circumstances, background or status, we must reiterate unequivocally that health is a human right for everyone, and that universal health coverage must include refugees and migrants, said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, in the report ahead.

Challenging times

Globally, there are about one billion immigrants, or roughly one in eight people.

Disease, famine, climate change and war have forced people from their homelands, and the conflict in Ukraine has helped push the number of displaced people worldwide to more than 100 million for the first time in history.

In the same time, COVID-19 The pandemic continues to disproportionately affect the health and livelihoods of migrants and refugees.

The report, which is based on an extensive review of data from around the world, finds that refugees and migrants are not inherently less healthy than host communities.

Dirty, dangerous jobs

Their poorer health outcomes are due to the impact of various sub-optimal determinants of health, such as education, income and housing, which are compounded by language, cultural, legal and other barriers.

The report highlights that the experience of migration and displacement is a key factor in health and well-being, especially when combined with other factors.

A recent analysis of more than 17 million participants from 16 countries in five WHO regions found that migrant workers were less likely to use health servicesAND more likely to have an injury at workwhen compared to non-immigrant counterparts.

Furthermore, a significant number of the world’s 169 million migrant workers are employed in jobs that are dirty, dangerous and demanding.

They are at greater risk of occupational accidents, injuries and work-related health problems than non-migrant workers. The situation is also exacerbated by their often limited or limited access to and use of health services.





who Lwin Lwin Kyi (left), a Burmese migrant health volunteer during the COVID-19 response.

Quality data is crucial

The report also found that while health data and information about the health of refugees and migrants is abundant, it is also fragmented and not comparable across countries and over time.

The WHO said that although migrant populations are sometimes identifiable in global datasets used to monitor the SDGs, health data are often missing from migration statistics.

Furthermore, migrant status variables are often missing from health statistics, making it difficult to determine and track progress for refugees and migrants on health-related goals.

It is imperative that we do more about refugee and migrant health, but if we are to change the status quo, we need urgent investment to improve the quality, relevance and completeness of refugee and migrant health data, said Dr Zsuzsanna Jakab, WHO Deputy Director. – General.

We need sound data collection and monitoring systems that truly represent the diversity of the world’s population and the experience faced by refugees and migrants around the world and that can guide more effective policies and interventions.

In the first lines

Although there are policies and frameworks that address and respond to the health needs of refugees and migrants, WHO said disparities persist due to a lack of meaningful and effective implementation.

Health does not begin or end at the borders of a countryr. Therefore, migration status should not be a discriminatory factor, but a policy driver on which health care and social and financial protection can be built and strengthened. We must reorient existing health systems to integrated and comprehensive health services for refugees and migrants, in line with the principles of primary health care and universal health coverage, said Dr Santino Severoni, Director of the WHO Health and Migration Programme.

The report highlights how refugees and migrants can drive innovations that drive economic and social transformation.

It also draws attention to them outstanding contributions to the frontline response during the pandemicnoting that in some countries under the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), about half of doctors or nurses are foreign-born.