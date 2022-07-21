UK outlines plan B research funding to break EU deadlock | science

The UK government has outlined how it will replace the European Union’s main research funding scheme with a domestic program if ongoing Brexit wrangling prevents the country from participating in the EU programme. The sketch, published on Wednesday, outlines how the government’s ‘Plan B’ would give UK-based applicants funding they would have access as part of the 7-year, €95 billion Horizon Europe programme.

The 2020 Brexit withdrawal agreement reached by the United Kingdom and the European Union was supposed to allow the United Kingdom to participate in the Horizon scheme. But the European Union has avoided finalizing the Horizon deal because of ongoing disputes over trade in Northern Ireland. The UK government still hopes to participate, but “continued delays are causing intolerable uncertainty for our research and business community,” Kwasi Kwarteng, secretary of state for the government department that oversees science funding, wrote in a document that describes the alternative financing scheme. Although the government had already begun to replace Horizon funding lost due to ongoing uncertainty, more details on its long-term plan to replace the scheme had been slow to materialise.

“Plan B” mechanisms will include replacements for Horizon grants for individual researchers, as well as ways to help UK researchers participate in international collaborations. The policy also encourages UK researchers to continue to apply for Horizon funding despite the impasse, guaranteeing replacement funding if a Horizon “fellowship” agreement has not yet been finalized by the time the grant starts. Grant applications that are “on the run” – submitted to the European Commission but not yet assessed – will be taken up by domestic grant review programmes.

“Of course everyone’s preference remains association,” says Martin Smith, a policy manager at the Wellcome Trust, a UK charity that supports the research. “What is described here is probably the best you can do under the circumstances.” The United Kingdom had earmarked £15bn to pay into Horizon over the next decade, with the expectation that its researchers would earn roughly this amount in Horizon grants. Replacing Horizon funding is about more than just reallocating money domestically, Smith points out: It will be harder to replace the easy international collaboration allowed by Horizon funding.

The announcement helps allay fears that UK money earmarked for Horizon could be diverted from science if a final deal is not reached, says James Wilsdon, a science policy researcher at the University of Sheffield. Although the outline does not detail how much funding will be allocated to each of the Plan B mechanisms, it signals that the government is sticking to its commitment to use Horizon funds for domestic research funding, he says.

Plan B would comply with Horizon Europe’s existing policies for team research grants. UK researchers would still be able to take part in some of its funding schemes as “third country participants” – as long as the projects involve at least three collaborators in EU member states or other countries associated with Horizon and bring their own funds for tables. The plan suggests the UK will place no limit on the number of these projects the country will help fund, pending another review in October 2024. This is good news, says Smith, because any domestic restrictions on these projects may make EU researchers think twice about bringing UK collaborators. But UK researchers will not be able to take a leading role in any Horizon-funded research consortia, an EU restriction that is already causing complications for existing collaborations.

More details about how the schemes will be funded, and by how much, are expected later this year if the government decides to abandon a Horizon deal, Wilsdon says. Details on internal replacements for Copernicus—the EU’s Earth observation program—and the European Atomic Energy Community are still being worked out.

The plan to replace lost EU funding schemes does not address the wider problems facing UK science due to Brexit, says Smith. Prohibitive visa costs – which can cost up to £15,000 for a foreign researcher moving to the UK with a family – also reduce the UK’s ability to attract international talent.

Political headwinds complicate the immediate future of Plan B. The draft comes just before the parliamentary summer recess, shortly after the resignation of science minister George Freeman and amid political turbulence as the Conservative Party prepares to choose its next leader. It is not yet clear whether the main contenders in the leadership race will match outgoing leader Boris Johnson’s commitments to science funding, Smith says.

The leadership transition offers a glimmer of hope for a final Horizon deal, says Daniel Rathbone, deputy director of the Science and Engineering Campaign, because it opens the door to a reset in EU-UK relations. “It offers a chance for a refresher and a rethink,” he says. “And Horizon Europe, being a clear win for both sides, would be a good way to do that.”