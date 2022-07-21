Italy’s president dissolves parliament, triggering early elections after Draghi’s resignation



Rome, Italy

CNN

–



The president of Italy Sergio Mattarella dissolved parliament on Thursday, triggering snap elections after the country’s prime minister resigned Mario Draghi earlier in the day.

Mattarella called the move inevitable after the political turmoil the European Union’s third-largest economy has faced over the past 24 hours.

Thanking Draghi and his ministers for their efforts over the past 18 months, Mattarella said in a brief speech from his Quirinale Palace in Rome.

The political situation that has been determined has brought this decision, he added. The discussion, voting and the way this vote was cast yesterday in the Senate made it clear the loss of parliamentary support for the government and the lack of perspective for the formation of a new majority. This situation made the early dissolution of the chambers inevitable.

He said that the elections will be held in the next 70 days, as stipulated in the constitution.

Draghi’s resignation comes after several key parties in his coalition, the powerful 5-Star Movement, the largest party in the country’s governing coalition, the center-right Forza Italia and the far-right League. boycotted a vote of confidence in government on Wednesday evening.

The centrist’s resignation came despite his popularity among many at home and support from world leaders, who see him as an important European voice in confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin and his war in Ukraine.

This is why Draghi’s resignation represents a challenge not only for the future of Italy, but also for Europe.

Draghi, a prominent economist unaffiliated with any political party, became prime minister in February 2021, leading a cabinet of ministers from across the country’s broad political spectrum.

He is the fifth prime minister to lead the country in just eight years, following the resignation of Giuseppe Conte in early 2021 over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former head of the European Central Bank earned the nickname Super Mario for saving the euro during the European sovereign debt crisis. He worked closely with Finance Minister Daniele Franco to prepare a reform plan for Italy that will allow it to receive a 209 billion euro package from the European Covid-19 recovery fund.

However, last week, 5-Star withdrew its support in a parliamentary vote of confidence for an economic package designed to tackle Italy’s cost of living crisis.

Draghi had previously said that he would not lead a government that did not include 5-Star. Meanwhile, the right-wing League and center-right Forza parties have ruled out staying in government with 5-Star, leaving the government on the brink of collapse and sending the FTSE MIB, Italy’s main stock market, down by more than 2.5% decrease. .

With Draghi’s resignation and the dissolution of his government, Italy will now have to wait for elections to pass any reforms and approve its budget for 2023. The crisis will affect ordinary Italians without a functioning government , Italy will not be able to access billions of euros from the EU’s Covid-19 fund.

Draghi has been a key figure in the West’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine. He was one of the first European leaders to propose sanctions against Russia, including targeting its oligarchs and increasing pressure on its central bank.

He has also supported Ukraine’s bid for EU candidacy.

Last month, he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on a visit to underline his support, along with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, despite a growing backlash in Italy on sanctions and aid to Ukraine.

In his final speech before his resignation, Draghi warned the Senate that turmoil in Italian politics could leave an opening for Russia. We must block Russian interference in our politics and society, he said.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio believes Draghi’s political enemies have created an opportunity for Russia, saying political Last week: Russians are now celebrating the fall of yet another Western government.

He added, Now I doubt we can send weapons [to Ukraine]. It is one of many serious problems.

Rome’s attitude towards Moscow could change after the election, with Putin sympathizers among those vying for power.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right League Party, who has made many trips to Moscow, famously posted a selfie of himself wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Putin’s face from the city’s Red Square before the invasion. And Putin’s ally Silvio Berlusconi, who also sits in the center-right coalition, could shake up the Western European alliance.

Draghi’s resignation also comes as Europe is facing some of its biggest challenges in years and is facing the risk of recession.

Annual inflation in the European Union jumped to 9.6% in June. It reached 8.6% for the 19 countries that use the euro.

And the wildfires that have engulfed Spain and France could also put a damper on economic activity.

As Italians now face snap elections, investors fear that right-wing factions in the country could gain more support at the ballot box, raising questions about EU cohesion at a key point.

Italy’s center-right is led by Eurosceptics, including Salvini’s League and Giorgia Meloni’s Brother of Italy parties, although some parties in the coalition have taken a softer stance on the EU. And while the Democratic Party is expected to maintain its pro-European stance, it is not expected to govern.

Meanwhile, the 5-Star Movement consists of Eurosceptics and EU supporters, but is not expected to do well in the next elections either.