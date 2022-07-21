Monarch butterflies have been placed on the IUCN Red List





The North American monarch butterfly, whose striking appearance and extraordinary migration have made it one of the continents’ most beloved insects, has been classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of the species. The decision comes after decades of population declines driven by losses in the plants they need as caterpillars and in the forests where adults spend the winter, combined with climate change, the assessment found. The authors reviewed nearly 100 studies, interviewed experts and applied criteria from Red List of Threatened Species groups to come up with their decision. It was very sad to see their numbers drop so much, so anything that can help them makes me happy, and I think this designation can help them, said Karen Oberhauser, a conservation biologist at the University of Wisconsin which has studied monarchs for more. over 35 years and contributed to the assessment. Although it is sad that they need that help, that they have reached the point where this designation is warranted.

The number of western monarchs, which live west of the Rocky Mountains, declined by about 99.9 percent between 1980 and 2021. While they rebounded somewhat this year, they remain at great risk. Eastern monarchs, which make up the largest population in North America, declined 84 percent from 1996 to 2014. The new endangered designation covers both populations.

In 2020, US wildlife officials found monarchs threatened with extinction, but declined to add them to the endangered species list because they said conservation of other species took priority. Understand the latest news on climate change Card 1 of 5 Extreme heat in Europe. Scientists say heat waves in Europe are increasing in frequency and intensity at a faster rate than in almost any other part of the planet, including the western United States. Global warming is one of several factors that could make Europe a heat wave hotspot. A ruthless model in Australia. With recent storms bringing 30 centimeters of rain to areas near Sydney and climate change intensifying extreme weather events, Australians are facing the prospect that a grueling cycle of flooding, evacuation, return and months of clean-up will become the new normal. Coal plants new life. Across the United States, defunct coal-fired power plants are getting new lives as renewable energy projects, in part because they have a decades-old feature that’s become increasingly valuable: They’re already connected to the grid electrical. Monarch caterpillars depend on milkweeds, the only plants they can eat. After leaving their wintering grounds, which for most monarchs are concentrated on just a few acres of forest in central Mexico, females deposit eggs on milkweed plants from Texas as far north as Canada in a multigenerational journey. Habitat destruction in those Mexican forests was an early threat, said Anna Walker, an entomologist with the New Mexico BioPark Society who led the assessment. The Mexican government stepped in, creating a reserve in 1986 and expanding it in 2000. While concerns remain about illegal logging and disease, conservation work has helped, she said, by effectively stemming the loss of wintering habitat. But a new problem emerged, the assessment noted: American farmers turned to crops that had been genetically modified to withstand glyphosate, an herbicide used in the Weed Killer Roundup.

Glyphosate was suddenly sprayed over a large area of ​​farmland in the Midwest, Ms. Walker said. This removed many of the milkweed plants that monarch caterpillars rely on.

Then there is climate change, which exacerbates storms, droughts and other such events that can be catastrophic for already vulnerable populations. Hot, dry spring seasons in the south are of particular concern to monarch experts. Add to this broader questions about climate change disrupting ancient cycles, such as when plants germinate. “We’re starting to see this kind of mismatch between when the insects are ready to start spring and when the plants are ready,” Ms Walker said. There are a ton of unknowns. A recent study complicated the picture, finding that the abundance of summer monarchs had declined in some areas while increasing in others, perhaps in part because warmer weather in northern areas was helping monarchs thrive in those regions. But even those authors indicated that any silver lining could be short-lived, warning that accelerating climate change could bring increasing threats. The Red List decision limits the endangered list to migratory monarchs, which applies to those in North America. The first evaluation of these butterflies emerged from the groups. The wider range includes a non-migratory variety in the Caribbean and from southern Mexico to northern South America. The migration of North American monarchs is considered one of the wonders of the natural world: tiny insects that fly thousands of miles north over the course of several generations and return in just one generation, with single butterflies flying perhaps more than 2,500 miles. Monarch experts are keen to ask for the public’s help to save the species. Their message: Plant milkweed that is native to your region, which probably means avoiding tropical milk (can do more harm than good, especially in the South). Swamp milk is an attractive, easy-to-grow variety native to all but the westernmost areas of the contiguous United States. This is for eggs and caterpillars. Butterflies need nectar, so plant native flowers that bloom when monarchs are in your area.

Dr. Oberhauser credits such interventions with helping to stabilize population numbers in recent years.

We hold ourselves to a number that is not quite sustainable, she said. But if we didn’t have all these efforts on the part of many different organizations and individuals, I think the numbers would be even lower. The latest update of the IUCN Red List also contained bad news for the sturgeon: All surviving species are now at risk of extinction, down from 85 percent of the species in 2009. The Yangtze sturgeon, a fish from China, has gone from critically endangered to endangered to wild. Tiger numbers, on the other hand, showed a 40 percent increase since the previous estimate, which the organization attributes to better counting combined with stabilized or increasing numbers. Emily Anthes contributed to the reporting.

