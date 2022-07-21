60m unmanned helicopter development supports 100 UK jobs





60 million over four years to design and develop an unmanned helicopter demonstrator

Supporting up to 100 highly skilled UK jobs on the Leonardos Yeovil site

Delivering innovative defense capabilities to support the UK Armed Forces Driving innovation in future maritime skills, the project will support up to 100 highly skilled engineering jobs at Leonardo’s Yeovil site. Testing the durability of the largest unmanned aircraft for the Royal Navy, the three-tonne demonstrator – less than a fifth the weight of a Merlin helicopter – could provide an innovative alternative to existing aircraft for tracking adversary submarines. The trials will test the aircraft’s ability to launch sonobuoys, small tube-shaped buoys that track and communicate submarine activity, enabling the aircraft to alert a manned helicopter and call for support if a submarine is located. Designed to operate at a lower cost than manned aircraft, the capabilities derived from the demonstrator could also reduce the exposure of Royal Navy personnel to hostile threats. Defense Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin said: The global threat is changing and it is essential that we remain at the forefront of defense innovation. Exploring new cutting-edge defense capabilities through programs with leading British manufacturers will help ensure our Armed Forces are equipped to meet the latest threats. If successful, the new aircraft will provide a platform capable of providing enhanced surveillance and intelligence, enabling manned Royal Navy helicopters to be redeployed to alternative missions if required and strengthening the Kingdom’s defense capabilities. United. Director of Royal Navy Development, Rear Admiral James Parkin, said: Testing the benefits of larger unmanned aircraft (rotary and fixed wing) will be key to understanding whether such aircraft can effectively contribute to the Royal Navy’s future capabilities, particularly for Anti-Submarine Warfare. Capable of carrying a large payload, combined with the ability to operate in harsh environmental conditions, the aircraft can also demonstrate its usefulness for a variety of requirements. Beyond Anti-Submarine Warfare, the project will address other potential uses, including supply ships and casualty evacuation. Sir Simon Bollom, CEO of DE&S; Our team was able to use a new and agile delivery approach to ensure that we could accelerate potential new technologies to the demonstration stage so that they could be delivered into the hands of the Armed Forces of United Kingdom as soon as required. The four-year contract will deliver an unmanned demonstrator as part of the goals outlined in the Defense Capability Framework for future find, strike and launch capabilities that will increasingly be provided by unmanned and autonomous systems. Adam Clarke, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters (UK), said: Unmanned VTOL aircraft will transform military capabilities, while also having applications in other market sectors, both in the UK and around the world. This contract represents a major step toward our future in next-generation unmanned military technology and maintaining unique engineering capabilities on the ground. The unmanned helicopter will make its first flight in 2025.

