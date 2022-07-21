Monarch butterflies are added to the international list of threatened species





The migratory monarch butterfly flew one step closer to extinction Thursday as scientists located the iconic orange and black insect. international list of endangered due to rapidly decreasing numbers. “It’s just a devastating decline,” said Stuart Pimm, an ecologist at Duke University who was not included in the new list. “This is one of the most popular butterflies in the world.” In 2016, the Monarch butterfly was designated asendangeredby the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada. now, International Union for Conservation of Naturehas added the migratory monarch butterfly to the “red list” of threatened species for the first time and categorized it as “endangered” two steps away from extinction. BREAKING NEWS: Migratory monarch butterfly now Endangered, all surviving species are now at risk of extinction. Today’s IUCN Red List Update: https://t.co/0BDqjBw1Hn pic.twitter.com/r4XtIizo6Z –@IUCNRedList The group estimates that monarch butterfly populations in North America have declined between 22 percent and 72 percent over 10 years, depending on the method of measurement. “What we’re concerned about is the rate of decline,” said Nick Haddad, a conservation biologist at Michigan State University. “It is very easy to imagine how quickly this butterfly could become even more endangered.” Haddad, who was not directly involved in the listing, estimates that the monarch butterfly population he studies in the eastern United States has declined between 85 and 95 percent since the 1990s. “What’s happening to the monarchs is like a death by a thousand cuts,” said Karen Oberhauser, a US conservation biologist who specializes in monarch butterflies. “We know that over the last 30 years the number of monarchs has been declining, first really rapidly for the first 15 years or so, and then more slowly and with a lot of annual variation from year to year.” The longest migration of insect species In North America, millions of monarch butterflies undertake the longest migration of any insect species known to science. After wintering in the mountains of central Mexico, the butterflies migrate north, breeding numerous generations along the route for thousands of kilometers. Offspring that reach southern Canada then begin the journey to Mexico in late summer. Plants such as milkweed, shown here with a monarch, are important to sustaining the life cycle of monarch butterflies. Insects are threatened by habitat loss, the use of herbicides and pesticides, and climate change. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC) “It’s a real spectacle and it’s so awe-inspiring,” said Anna Walker, a conservation biologist at the New Mexico BioPark Society, who was involved in determining the new listing. A smaller group winters in coastal California, then disperses in the spring and summer across several states west of the US Rocky Mountains. This population has seen an even faster decline than eastern monarchs, although there was a small rebound last winter. Emma Pelton of the nonprofit Xerces Society, which monitors western butterflies, said the butterflies are threatened by habitat loss and increased use of herbicides and pesticides for agriculture, as well as climate change. “There are things people can do to help,” she said, including planting milkweed, a plant the caterpillars depend on. Non-migratory monarch butterflies in Central and South America were not designated as endangered.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/science/monarch-endangered-international-red-list-1.6527309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

