International
CCA Global expands senior leadership roles
Manchester, NH With the summer convention and the upcoming launch of Retail 2.0, CCA Global Retail Group has updated its team with an expanded role for Cathey Gundlach Links, vice president of retail. Links, who has been with CCA Global Partners since 2006, will now lead all in-store and digital retail efforts.
Additionally, Chris Gaglio has been promoted to senior director of merchandising, specializing in soft surfaces. Gaglio has been with CCA for more than 20 years. In his new role, Gaglio will lead the group’s soft surface retail initiatives.
Our merchandising team is well positioned for Retail 2.0 and beyond, said Keith Spano, president of Flooring America, Flooring Canada, International Design Guild and Floor Trader. As a company, we are very fortunate to have such a dynamic and stable commercial team supporting our membership. We were excited to share more about our newest retail initiatives in Nashville in August.
The Retail 2.0 initiative was unveiled at last year’s summer convention, the first in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the conference, CCA Global executives announced the upcoming Retail 2.0 initiative as one of the most important in CCA’s history, as it includes new merchandising. , digital tools and other ways to improve the in-store experience.
Select members from Flooring America and Carpet One are testing Retail 2.0 in their stores. How quickly it is fully implemented depends largely on member buy-in. Spano said FCNewsthat the reaction at the convention was overwhelmingly positive, adding, I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t throw a little gas on it [roll out]. A member came to me and said: Why are you slowing this down? We need it now.
CCA Global retailers were similarly impressed with the availability of digital price tags, which, they said, will help them reprice inventory in a fraction of the time compared to the old way. And, in an environment of periodic price increases, the program is coming at just the right time.
