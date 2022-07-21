Missouri S&T – News & Events – S&T Recognized for Photography, International Competition Alumni Reunion





Council for the Advancement and Support of Education (EVENT) recently announced the winners of the 2022 Circle of Excellence Awards. Missouri S&T won a Grand Gold Award, the highest honor possible Miner athletics photo in the portrait category and a bronze award in the special events category for universities Golden Alumni Virtual Reunion held on May 18, 2021. CASE received more than 4,500 entries from 636 institutions in nearly 30 countries. Of these, volunteer judges selected 626 entries for bronze, silver, gold or grand gold recognition. Missouri S&T received one of 41 major gold awards, the highest recognition, and one of 214 bronze awards. Winners were selected based on several factors, including overall quality, innovation, use of resources, and impact on the institution or its external and internal communities, such as alumni, parents, students, and faculty and staff. Missouri S&T photographer Michael Pierce produced the award-winning photos as part of an effort to create a more unified look for S&T’s Division II sports programs. We wanted to bring together all of our athletics social media and future marketing, making images that would have longevity, says Pierce. We looked at our more modern pickaxe logo and thought we could turn it into a big, bright light behind our athletes creating a silhouette effect. The CASE judges called the layout a very cool concept for a portrait feature that was essentially branded for the institution and technically very well executed with a high level of execution. The award-winning Virtual Golden Alumni Reunion was planned by University Advancement with support from marketing and communications. This long-running annual event honors alumni who return to campus to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their graduation. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, University Advancement staff planned a virtual event for May 2021 for the classes of 1970 and 1971 and drew a large turnout. The COURSE judges praised the planners for creating a well-planned and well-executed event. All three activities were distinctive and engaging, and we thought the virtual performance by the group of alumni musicians from the campus bands of the 1970s was particularly good. About Missouri University of Science and Technology Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with over 7,200 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri system and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degree programs in 40 fields of study and is among the nation’s top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T is also home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

