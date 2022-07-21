Penalties For Domestic Violence in Florida and How To Get Protection?

Domestic violence penalties in Florida have been made more strict over the years given the number of cases that have come to public eyes. In the majority of the situations, the abuser was identified to be a current/former spouse, a family member living together, a person related by marriage, etc.

According to the laws, a person found guilty of domestic violence would be imprisoned in Florida for 1 year. Moreover, a victim of such a form of violence is advised to quickly request court for protection. The court can then either move towards temporary injunctions or contested hearings. The first form of protection works quicker. The court schedules a hearing in the earliest time to assess how bad the situation is and inform the abuser of the consequences if he is convicted.

How Will The Injunctions Protect You Against Domestic Violence?

The primary aim of court interference and the injunctions is to ensure that the abuser is restrained from committing any more acts of violence in the future immediately. Moreover, the legal body also works towards awarding exclusive use of possessions or property that is shared between two parties.

In addition to protection of a minor, if any, treatment of the victim, physical or emotional, as well as counseling services, the court can take any step found necessary to protect, rehabilitate and look after the victim in the future.

The consequences of violating the injunctions are also conveyed clearly to the convicted party. The terms of violation include:

Not clearing the property that the court has ordered to be cleared for the sake of the victim’s residence.

Acting rudely or committing any violent move against the petitioner.

Coming close to, typically more than 500 ft, of the petitioner’s residence or place of employment.

Coming close to, typically 100 ft, of the petitioner’s vehicle. It does not matter whether he or she is present in the vehicle or not, it would be considered violation of injunction in either case.

Regularly stalking the petitioner or a relative, friend, etc.

Trying to contact the petitioner directly or indirectly.

Committing any harm to the petitioner’s property or vehicle.

Also note that continuous harassing, abuse, stalking, or following a petitioner even after the injunctions have been imposed is considered third degree felony. If this happens, the court can increase the punishment to up to 5 years in jail and a $5000 fine.

Should You Seek Legal Representation?

Needless to say, the state of Florida takes cases of domestic violence very seriously. That is the reason why it has imposed hefty fines and punishment for those found involved in such acts.

Therefore, you will be able to find many legal representatives willing to stand by your side in situations of abuse or harassment. You can look for an attorney online or visit a worthy law-firm to get in touch with a professional who can explain the laws that apply to your case as well as the options that you have to deal with the on-going scenario.

In contrast, if you think you have been wrongly accused of being an aggressor, it is equally important to seek help from a lawyer as soon as possible. Keep in mind that allegations of domestic violence can have serious consequences for your future. It can take away significant property and affect your right to child care. A professional defence lawyer can protect your right and work towards settling the case with the petitioner. With evidence and logical arguments, the lawyer can fight against the prosecutor’s case and ensure that you walk away from the wrong conviction with respect.

The cases of domestic abuse have increased over time but, luckily, legal entities have paced up their work against such events as well. If you have been a victim of such abuse or you think you are being falsely accused of being an aggressor, Florida has a number of professional firms willing to help you!