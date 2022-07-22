Thousands of baby birds die after being left on sodden tarmac at Miami International Airport





MIAMI Thousands of baby chickens were found dead inside cardboard boxes at Miami International Airport. Apparently, the baby birds were unloaded from a plane and then left on the runway, baking in the sun on a day when the heat index reached 99 degrees. Local 10 News has learned they were part of a shipment of live birds being shipped by a company called Welp Hatchery and headed to the Abaco Big Bird Family farm in the Bahamas. When the Delta flight they were on landed at MIA around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, the boxes containing the birds were unloaded from the plane by Eulen America employees and placed on metal luggage carts. They were then supposed to be picked up by employees of Alliance Ground International where they would be stored overnight before being picked up by another shipping company, Wincorp International, to be transported to the Bahamas. But, for some reason, the birds never left the tarmac, and instead sat there baking in the South Florida sun. Ad By the time they were noticed, thousands had died. In fact, the farm told Local 10 News’ Ian Margol that of the 5,200 birds that were originally in the shipment, only 1,300 made it out alive. Local 10 News has followed Delta, Eulen and Alliance Ground, trying to figure out what went wrong and why these animals were left there to suffer. To this point, only Delta and Eulen have responded, with Delta saying they are aware of the situation and are trying to assess what happened to find a solution. Eulen responded Thursday afternoon, saying the matter is under investigation and they would not comment until the investigation is complete, while adding, Please note that EULEN is responsible for loading and unloading cargo on the aircraft, but shipping and delivery are under another land handling corporation. We hope for a quick resolution of this matter. Ad People at Abaco Big Bird Farm said they were horrified by what happened and had never seen anything like it in 27 years of business. Local 10 News has reached out to several agencies, including local law enforcement, the Florida Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security to see if any criminal investigations are underway.

