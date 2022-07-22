The Monarch Butterfly has been added to the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species

A monarch butterfly in the butterfly pavilion at the Natural History Museum of LA County Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

The iconic black and orange monarch butterfly is threatened with extinction due to habitat destruction and climate change, international conservationists said Thursday.

The monarch butterfly, known for its annual migration across North America, has been listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Red List of threatened species.

Each fall, millions of butterflies undertake the longest known migration of any insect, flying thousands of miles from breeding grounds in the eastern US and Canada to spend the winter months in Mexico and California.

Monarch populations have declined between 22% and 72% over the past decade, scientists said. The western population is at greatest risk of extinction, declining by 99.9% from an estimated 10 million butterflies to just 1,914 butterflies between 1980 and 2021.

The greater eastern population declined by 84% from 1996 to 2014, the IUCN said.

More than 40,000 species are now threatened with extinction, according to the IUCN, as scientists warn that Earth is undergoing a sixth mass extinction event driven by human activity.

Factors contributing to the steep decline include logging and deforestation that have destroyed large swathes of the butterfly’s winter roost in Mexico and California. Pesticides and herbicides used in agriculture have also killed butterflies and the milkweed plants on which the larvae feed. High temperatures driven by climate change have also caused early migrations before milkweed is available.