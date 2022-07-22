The International Agency classifies fire extinguishers as carcinogenic





The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) recently classified occupational exposure as a firefighter as a carcinogen, reversing the previous probable carcinogen classification. The reclassification came after many new studies, including some led by Arizona Health Sciences University in collaboration with Tucson Fire Departmentprovided evidence that occupational exposure as a firefighter causes cancer.

IARC, the leading international body for cancer research, is saying that firefighting is definitely linked to cancer, it said. Jeff Burgess, MD, PhDprofessor at Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health AND BIO5 Institute member. This is a really important result that our research has helped to support, but it’s also just the beginning. Now it’s our job to work with the fire service to help find ways to prevent this growing number of cancers. The International Agency for Research on Cancer, the World Health Organization’s cancer agency, convened a working group of 25 international experts and three invited specialists from eight countries to review the scientific literature. They found sufficient evidence that occupational exposure as a firefighter causes mesothelioma and bladder cancer, and limited evidence that it causes colon cancer, prostate cancer, testicular cancer, skin melanoma, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Dr. Burgess was one of the invited specialists who assisted the task force by gathering information on firefighter exposures.

Additionally, new mechanistic studies found consistent evidence that occupational exposure as a firefighter met five key characteristics of carcinogens, providing strong mechanistic support for the new classification. Some of the findings, especially about epigenetic and receptor-mediated mechanisms of cancerwere from the studies led by Dr. Burgess in conjunction with the Tucson Fire Department, an organization he has worked with for three decades.

Through this partnership with Arizona Health Sciences University and Firefighter Cancer Cohort Study, the Tucson Fire Department became a national leader in firefighter cancer research. A particularly influential achievement was identification interventions to reduce firefighter exposure and thus reduce the risk of cancer. Tucson firefighters are now sharing their successful interventions with other fire departments across the country.

“I am very proud of the partnership with Arizona Health Sciences University and the Firefighter Cancer Study cohort,” said Darin Wallentine, retired deputy chief of safety and welfare for the Tucson Fire Department. “During my time with the Tucson Fire Department and the Division of Safety and Welfare, the Tucson Fire Department has become a national leader in firefighter cancer research. To be named as a co-author on groundbreaking firefighter occupational exposure studies is an honor remarkable and rewarding career achievement.”

More than 15 million firefighters worldwide are exposed to a complex mixture of fire products of combustion of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, volatile organic compounds, metals and oil exhaust particles, construction materials such as asbestos and other hazards by including heat stress, shift work and ultraviolet and other radiation. In addition, the use of flame retardants in textiles and persistent organic pollutants, including per- and polyfluorinated substances in firefighting foams has increased over time.

The research supporting this new IARC classification gives us new insights into the hazards firefighters face on the job. It’s another example of how public health research provides data to create a safer and healthier world, he said Iman Hakim, MD, PhD, MPH, dean of the Zuckerman College of Public Health. I am very proud of Dr. Burgess and his team for the collaborative research they have done and continue to do with the Tucson Fire Department. This is one area where the college brings unique expertise that benefits first responders in Arizona and around the world.

The new classification puts even more emphasis on the need to reduce exposure and to look at other ways we might be able to modify the effects of exposures, said Dr. Burgess. We need to understand how to prevent or reverse those effects, beyond simply reducing exposures.

Reference: Demers PA, DeMarini DM, Fent KW, et al. Carcinogenicity of occupational exposure as a firefighter. Lancet Oncol. 2022; 0 (0). doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(22)00390-4 This article is reprinted from the following mATERIALS. Note: Material may have been edited for length and content. For more information, please contact the source cited.

Reference: Demers PA, DeMarini DM, Fent KW, et al. Carcinogenicity of occupational exposure as a firefighter. Lancet Oncol. 2022; 0 (0). doi: 10.1016/S1470-2045(22)00390-4

