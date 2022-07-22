GE believes the time is right for the transformative engine

Tests on GE Aviation’s XA100 adaptive cycle engine have shown that the technology has matured enough and that the time has come to move the program forward.

In March, the second of two XA100 prototypes began testing with the US Air Force’s Arnold Engineering Development Complex in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The engine was developed as part of the USAF’s Adaptive Engine Transition Program (AETP) and is intended to provide a new powerplant for the F-35A (and the Navy’s F-35C) around the end of the decade.

The results from Arnold’s ongoing tests and those performed by the engine manufacturer at its Evendale, Ohio factory, which now total several hundred hours of running time.

“We believe we’ve reached a critical tipping point,” said David Tweedie, vice president and general manager of advanced projects at GE’s Edison Works, the company’s research and development business unit for military solutions. “Everyone agrees that something must be done. The technology is ready and the needs are greater than they were. Now is the time to move on.”

Tweedie describes the XA100 as a transformational engine, marking a step change between the current two-flow turbofan and a new three-flow approach to combat aircraft power plants. The change, he says, is as important as going from piston to turbojet power, and then from turbojet to turbofan. Twin-stream turbofan technology has essentially reached the limit of its potential, requiring a new concept that also takes into account the rapidly increasing demand for thermal management as more power-hungry and heat-producing mission systems enter aircraft. fighters.

A computer graphic depicts the XA100’s three-stream configuration, although details of how it works remain under wraps. (Image: GE Aviation)

Exactly how the XA100 adaptive cycle works remains proprietary information, but essentially the engine combines the fuel efficiency of the high bypass ratio turbofans that power commercial aircraft with the high thrust provided by the low bypass ratio turbofans in today’s aircraft. The adaptive cycle engine automatically reconfigures itself in flight to suit the particular demands of the moment, be it economical cruise or high thrust. For the pilot, it makes no difference as they still control the engine power setting through a single thrust lever.

The results are impressive, providing an increase in range of around 30 percent and 10 to 20 percent more thrust. By having a third airflow stream and advanced heat exchanger, the thermal management capability is doubled. GE has estimated that implementing AETP could save the Air Force up to $10 billion over the F-35A’s life cycle through better fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance requirements.

The development of the XA100 has its roots in the Advent science and technology project that ran from 2007 to 2014 and, among other things, explored engine operation at very high internal temperatures. A subsequent Air Force project began in 2012, during which several components of an adaptive cycle power plant were tested before a full-scale AETP prototype was released in 2016. The first of two XA100 prototypes was shown for the first time at Evendale in December 2020, with the second follower in August 2021 before its transfer to Arnold EDC, where it is now being tested across the full flight envelope in a campaign that is nearing completion.

The F-35A was chosen as the target vehicle for the new engine as, according to Tweedie, “it’s the fastest way to get this technology into the air,” with initial service targeted in fiscal year 2028. The XA100 is designed to was fitted inside the engine bay of the F-35A with no modifications required to the aircraft. Although the XA100 is slightly heavier than the current F135 engine, the use of technologies cascaded from the company’s commercial engine programs, such as advanced additive manufacturing and the use of lightweight ceramic matrix compounds, has mitigated the weight gain. The weight is easily within the capacity of the existing airframe.

With the Air Force as the main driver, the F-35A represents the main focus of the XA100, but GE has also taken into account the additional requirements of the Navy’s F-35C and is proposing a common engine for both versions. The Marine Corps F-35B’s STOVL lift engine/tentator power plant presents more challenges, but GE is already in discussions with the F-35 Joint Program Office about possible adaptation of the XA100 to the F-35B.