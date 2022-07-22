As USAID interns, students provide humanitarian aid around the world FIU news





From the war in Ukraine to natural disasters, the United States provides humanitarian assistance to people in countries around the world. This summer, Andres Velasco, a history major, is one of three FIU students interning at the US Agency for International Development, the federal agency that leads such responses and other global aid projects. Specifically, Velasco supports The Civil-Military Disaster Operations Division, which works with the US military to ensure a coordinated and cooperative response among all government entities providing assistance in 68 countries. This includes working to reduce redundancy and improve communications. “The work that is done directly leads to the saving of countless lives,” said Velasco. There are not many practices where it can be said that their work directly contributed to the saving of so many lives around the globe.” Velasco, along with fellow USAID interns Kyomi Cabral and Moon Medina, who work in different divisions of the agency, secured their places through the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities National Internship Programalso known as HNIP, which pairs students from Hispanic Serving Institutions with federal government internships. In addition to learning more about how government works, Velasco is able to put his skills and perspectives as a history major to work in both formal ways, such as archiving and categorizing documents related to earlier responses. to adversity, as well as in informal ways such as learning from his colleagues who were part of the team in previous eras, allowing him to “see history through others”. “Growing up with a deep passion for history, I was always told that I should pursue a career with more opportunities for monetary gain,” he said. “I’m so glad I went on to pursue a career that involves history and has an impact great in society.” Interning at USAID, Velasco is part of a long-standing and growing partnership between the agency and FIU. in March, USAID Administrator Samantha Power visited the campus to sign an agreement to work together with the university to develop FIU students for agency roles, and USAID has also funded much of FIU’s work on disaster resilience, including Wall of Wind. The current practice is part of Velasco’s model of public service. He will be interning in DC again this fall as the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute (CHLI) Global Leader Associate and has also worked for the Florida Senate and the Coral Gables Museum in Miami. Some of his key accomplishments include developing social media campaigns as well as strategic communications plans that resulted in higher engagement. He will graduate in the spring of 2023 with a bachelor’s in history and a minor in economics and marketing. Next, he plans to pursue a master’s and Ph.D. in history.

