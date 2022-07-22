The WHO again considers the declaration of monkeypox a global emergency

LONDON — As the World Health Organization’s emergency committee met on Thursday to consider for the second time in weeks whether monkeypox should be declared a global crisis, some scientists said the striking differences between outbreaks in Africa and developed countries would complicate any coordinated response.

African officials say they are already treating the continent’s epidemic as an emergency. But experts elsewhere say the mild version of monkeypox in Europe, North America and beyond makes an emergency declaration unnecessary even if the virus cannot be stopped. British officials recently downgraded their assessment of the disease, given its lack of severity.

I remain concerned about the number of cases, in an increasing number of countries, that have been reported, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the emergency committee as its meeting got under way.

He said it was pleasing to see the number of monkeypox cases falling in some countries, but that the virus was still on the rise elsewhere and that six countries reported their first infections last week.

Monkeypox has been entrenched for decades in parts of central and west Africa, where diseased wild animals occasionally infect people in rural areas in relatively contained epidemics. The disease has been circulating in Europe, North America and beyond since at least May among gay and bisexual men. The epidemic in rich countries is likely to have been caused by sex at two raves in Spain and Belgium.

Some experts worry that these and other differences could deepen existing medical disparities between poor and rich nations.

There are now more than 15,000 cases of monkeypox worldwide. While the United States, Britain, Canada and other countries have bought millions of vaccines, none has gone to Africa, where a more severe version of monkeypox has already killed more than 70 people. Rich countries have yet to report any deaths from monkeypox.

What is happening in Africa is almost entirely separate from the outbreak in Europe and North America, said Dr. Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at Britain’s University of East Anglia who previously advised the WHO on infectious diseases.

The UN health agency said this week that outside Africa, 99% of all reported cases of monkeypox are in men, and of those, 98% are in men who have sex with men. However, the disease can infect anyone in close physical contact with a monkeypox patient, regardless of their sexual orientation.

In these very sexually active gay networks, you have men who really, really don’t want people to know what they’re doing, and they may not always know who they’re having sex with, Hunter said.

Some of those men may be married to women or have families who are unaware of their sexual activity, which makes contact tracing extremely difficult and even things like asking people to tested, Hunter said, explaining why vaccination may be the most effective way to shut down. below the explosion.

This is probably not the case in Africa, where limited data suggest that monkeypox is mainly jumping to humans from infected animals. Although African experts acknowledge that cases among gay and bisexual men may be missing, given the limited surveillance and stigmatization against LGBTQ people, authorities have relied on standard measures such as isolation and education to control the disease.

Dr. Placide Mbala, a virologist who heads the global health department at the National Institute of Biomedical Research in Congo, said there are also notable differences between patients in Africa and the West.

We see here (in Congo) very quickly, after three to four days, visible lesions in people exposed to monkeypox, Mbala said, adding that someone with so many visible lesions is unlikely to go out in public. thereby preventing further transmission.

But in countries including Britain and the US, doctors have observed some people infected with just one or two lesions, often on their genitals.

You won’t notice that if you’re alone with that person in a taxi or a bar, Mbala said. So in the West, people without these visible lesions may be silently spreading the disease.

He said different approaches in different countries are likely to be needed to stop the global outbreak, making it challenging to adopt a single worldwide response strategy, such as those for Ebola and COVID-19.

Dr. Dimie Ogoina, a professor of medicine at Nigeria’s Niger Delta University, said he feared the world’s limited supplies of vaccines would result in a repeat of the problems seen in the coronavirus pandemic, when poorer countries were left empty-handed after rich countries accumulated. most doses.

It doesn’t make sense to just control the outbreak in Europe and the Americas, because then you still have the source (animal) of the outbreak in Africa, said Ogoina, who sits on the WHO emergency committee on monkeypox.

This week, US officials said more than 100,000 doses of monkeypox vaccine were being shipped to states in the coming days, with several million more ordered for the coming months. The US has reported more than 2,000 cases so far, with hundreds more added every day.

Some public health experts in the US are beginning to wonder if the outbreak is spreading enough to make monkeypox a new sexually transmitted disease.

Declaring monkeypox a global emergency could also inadvertently exacerbate the rush for vaccines, despite the mildness of the disease seen in most countries.

Dr. Hugh Adler, who treats monkeypox patients in Britain, said there are not many cases or serious infections beyond gay and bisexual men. However, he said it was disappointing that more vaccines were not available, as the outbreak was doubling every two weeks in the UK.

If reclassifying monkeypox as a global emergency is going to do (vaccines available), then maybe that’s what needs to be done, he said. But in an ideal world, we should be able to make the necessary interventions without declaring an emergency.