Press release | News | US Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma

WASHINGTON DC – The Senate approved United States Commission on the International Religious Freedom Reauthorization Act of 2022. The bill, introduced by Senators James Lankford (R-OK), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jim Risch (R-ID), Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Chris Coons (D -DE), would reauthorize USCIRF through fiscal year 2024. The bill now goes to the US House of Representatives. The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), created by the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, is a commission that monitors religious freedom at the international level. The commission’s authorization currently expires on September 30, 2022.

“I applaud the Senate’s action to reauthorize the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, which is a vital part of our nation’s work to share our core value of religious freedom around the world. The Commission conducts essential research and provides vital information on the status of religious freedom around the world so that we can ensure that religious freedom is protected and promoted for people of faith around the world. The right to choose your faith, to practice your faith, to change your faith or to have no faith at all is a basic human right of all people everywhere. We must continue to shine a light on those who do not defend the inalienable human right of religious freedom for all people. I encourage the Chamber to expeditiously take up this reauthorization to ensure that USCIRF is able to continue its invaluable work.” Lankford said.

“Religious freedom is a sacred right afforded to all men and women, and the United States has a duty to protect it. USCIRF plays a vital role in our nation’s efforts to uplift those who seek to worship peacefully and freely, and we must ensure that their work continues. I urge my colleagues in the House of Representatives to move quickly to pass this important legislation and send the bill to President Biden without delay. Rubio said.

“The human right to freedom of religion or belief is fundamental and reflected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” said Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Menendez. “I am proud to see the Senate speak with one voice to reaffirm our belief in the importance of this human right. In the coming years, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom must demonstrate a high level of objectivity in its approach to human rights violations. To this end, I call on the Commission to strengthen its efforts in protecting this right by objectively monitoring the exercise of freedom of religion or belief globally in relation to all faiths, and in relation to LGBTQI+ persons and other members of the vulnerable communities. This reauthorization will go a long way toward providing USCIRF with the resources needed to protect a critical human right that is the foundation of democratic, pluralistic, and open societies. Menendez saidChairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

“Every individual around the globe deserves the right to practice their religion without fear. Unfortunately, religious freedom is under attack in all corners of the globe, including the genocide of the Uighurs in China, attacks on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, and the persecution of Yazidis, Baha’is, Christians, and others in the Middle East. The Senate’s passage of our USCIRF reauthorization will ensure that the United States uses every resource available to continue to promote religious freedom and investigate violations for all. Risch said, Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

“Religious freedom – whether to practice your faith or no faith at all – must be protected in every corner of the globe. I am happy to see the Senate reauthorize the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and help protect the ability of people around the world to worship safely and freely.” Coons said.

Lankford has been a leader in advancing religious freedom around the world. Lankford recently received the Hero on the Hill Award from Jeff King, President of International Christian Concern (ICC), for his work to bring to light the persecution of people of faith around the world and his work to advance religious freedom. This summer, Lankford received the inaugural International Champion of Religious Freedom (IRF) Award, presented by Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback under the Trump administration. Lankford introduced a resolution calling for the global repeal of blasphemy, heresy and apostasy laws worldwide, which passed unanimously in the Senate.

The International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 (IRFA) established USCIRF, an independent commission that monitors the right to freedom of religion internationally. USCIRF commissioners are appointed by Congress and the President. USCIRF issues an annual report that assesses the US government’s implementation of the IRFA, highlights “Countries of Particular Concern” that engage in serious violations of religious freedoms, documents the conditions of religious freedom in many countries, and provides policy recommendations.

