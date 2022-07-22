Some “International News” Posted by Samson 7-21-2022 — Dinar Summary





Samson: Ukraine devalues ​​currency by 25% against greenback amid war July 21, 2022 Ukraine’s central bank devalued the national currency by 25% against the greenback on Thursday in order to protect its foreign reserves as the ongoing war continues to batter its economy. The move comes a day after it was reported that Ukraine had demanded foreign debt payments from major creditors. It changed the official exchange rate of the hryvnia to the US dollar by 25%, to 36.5686 UAH/USD, according to a statement from the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU). The decision was motivated by a change in the fundamental parameters of the economy, he said. “This step will improve the competitiveness of Ukrainian manufacturers, converge exchange rate conditions for different groups of businesses and households, and support the resilience of the economy during the war,” he added. Fixing the official hryvnia exchange rate will have only a limited impact on accelerating price growth, the central bank asserted, adding that “instead, fixing the official rate at a new, more stable level will to allow the NBU to keep price developments in Ukraine under control”. “The change in the exchange rate will increase the inflows and hence the sales of foreign exchange earnings from the exporters. minimize the speculative behavior of market participants and allow stabilization of exchange rate expectations.” said the bank. RELATED ************** Samson: Britain imposes a ban and sanctions on the import of gold, coal and oil from Russia July 21, 2022 The British government announced, this morning, Thursday, the imposition of a ban and sanctions on gold imports and the import of coal and oil from Russia. And the official statement was published on the British Governments website and it said: This amendment prohibits the importation of petroleum, petroleum products, coal, coal products and gold, and the purchase, supply and delivery of these products directly or indirectly. crosswise. The gold import ban from Russia will come into effect on July 21, alongside the coal import ban on August 10, 2022. The ban on oil imports will come into effect on December 31, 2022 RELATED

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dinarrecaps.com/our-blog/some-internationa-news-posted-by-samson-7-21-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos