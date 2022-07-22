



MIAMI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Affiliates of Harbor Group International, LLC (“HGI”), a privately held international real estate investment and management firm, today announced the acquisition of Miro Brickella 372-unit Class A multifamily property in the Brickell neighborhood of MiamiABOUT 184.5 million dollars. The acquisition marks the seventh property currently owned by HGI in Miami-Dade Countycomprising more than 1500 units. Miro Brickell’s The central location provides convenient access to various employment and entertainment centers throughout Miami. The property is minutes away from I-95 and Brickell’s Metrorail and Metromover stations, connecting residents to In downtown Miami, In downtown Doral AND Miami International Airport. like Miami experiences a boom in corporate relocations, Miro Brickell you can walk to more than 8 million square feet of office space. Several financial and technology providers have moved into the neighborhood, attracting new residents to the area, including Microsoft, Apollo Global Management, Millennium Management and Citadel, which recently announced plans to move its global headquarters to Brickell. “Miami is a priority market for HGI given its long-term multifamily fundamentals driven by corporate expansions and migration trends, leading to strong investment opportunities,” said Richard Litton, President, HGI. “As a long-term investor in the region, we will use our deep market knowledge to capitalize on rental demand in the area and increase efficiency in the property.” Built in 2017, Miro Brickell’s amenities include electric outdoor grills, cabanas, and a resort-style pool. Individual units include balconies and are equipped with stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient washers and dryers, and modern decor. HGI has been an active investor in South Floridarecently acquired ParkLine Miami, two luxury apartment towers in In downtown Miami. About Harbor Group International Harbor Group International, LLC, and its subsidiaries control an investment portfolio of 19 billion dollars including 4.9 million square feet of commercial space in all United States AND United Kingdom and 63,000 apartment units in United States. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, VirginiaHGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, The angelsAND Tel Aviv. Media contact:

Morgan McGinnis

[email protected] SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC

