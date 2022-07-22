International
Swimmer Haddonfield will represent the USA in international competition
Haddonfield High senior Henry McFadden is wrapping up his swimming season by representing the nation and the Jersey Wahoos club at the 2022 Pan Pacific Junior International Swimming Championships (PanPac) next month in Honolulu.
It is the first time this event has been held since 2018 due to COVID. The 16-year-old McFadden, who will compete in the 200-meter freestyle, is one of 41 swimmers from around the country who qualified for the International Team Trials in Greensboro, North Carolina, earlier this year to compete against swimmers from Canada, Japan and Australia.
At the trials, he competed in the 18U 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle, and placed first in the 18U 200m freestyle with a time of 1:49.57.
I am really looking forward to the experience of being surrounded by the best high school [swimmers]McFadden said.
Paul Donovan, CEO and head coach for the Jersey Wahoos, has worked with McFadden on the national team for three years. During that time he watched McFadden grow as both a person and an athlete.
Henrys has been to the International Team Trials, been to USA Swimming and Junior Nationals, a pro swimming series run by USA Swimming, been to training camps where he went down to Florida and did nothing but swim for 10 days at the same time, Donovan noted.
(With) the growth in swimming (over the last three years as part of the National Wahoos) he doubled his practice time and probably tripled his training value because they do a greater volume of work as they get older, also coach added.
Donovan recalled that three years ago, McFaddens’ time for the 200-meter freestyle was about 1 minute, 57 seconds.
(It) drops three to four seconds a year, Donovan said.
In addition to swimming for the Wahoos, McFadden also competes with his high school team. He has been named The Suns South Jersey Sports Weekly Boys Swimmer of the Year for winning two individual titles at the NJSIAA boys state swimming championships: the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle.
McFadden, who will swim for Stanford University in 2023, was also the top honors winner at the Mid-Atlantic Senior Championships in both the short and long course this year.
As part of his national team preparation, McFadden trains six days a week, Monday through Saturday, for two and a half hours. Three days a week, he will have double practices where in addition to weightlifting/land training he will swim two hours in the morning and again in the afternoon.
It’s a lot of pushing myself to see what I can do, the teenager said. Every day in practice we do something that pushes ourselves maybe further than we thought possible, which is fun and hard, but that’s how we get better.
To keep himself motivated, McFadden sets goals for himself and keeps working towards them.
I like it, he noted. … I don’t think I would be able to stay motivated if I didn’t enjoy it.
To learn more about the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, visit https://swimswam.com/2022-junior-pan-pacific-championships-confirmed-for-honolulu-in-gust/.
Sources
2/ https://thesunpapers.com/2022/07/21/haddonfield-swimmer-to-represent-u-s-in-international-competition/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Ivana Trumps funeral got a little dark July 22, 2022
- Beloved TV actor Pat John dies at 69 July 22, 2022
- Britain sends hundreds of artillery and drones to Ukraine July 22, 2022
- Rossmoor takes a swat at Pickleball July 22, 2022
- Stars who struggled to conceive share fertility issues July 22, 2022