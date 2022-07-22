Swimmer Haddonfield will represent the USA in international competition

Haddonfield High senior Henry McFadden is wrapping up his swimming season by representing the nation and the Jersey Wahoos club at the 2022 Pan Pacific Junior International Swimming Championships (PanPac) next month in Honolulu.

It is the first time this event has been held since 2018 due to COVID. The 16-year-old McFadden, who will compete in the 200-meter freestyle, is one of 41 swimmers from around the country who qualified for the International Team Trials in Greensboro, North Carolina, earlier this year to compete against swimmers from Canada, Japan and Australia.

At the trials, he competed in the 18U 200m butterfly and 400m freestyle, and placed first in the 18U 200m freestyle with a time of 1:49.57.

I am really looking forward to the experience of being surrounded by the best high school [swimmers]McFadden said.

Paul Donovan, CEO and head coach for the Jersey Wahoos, has worked with McFadden on the national team for three years. During that time he watched McFadden grow as both a person and an athlete.

Henrys has been to the International Team Trials, been to USA Swimming and Junior Nationals, a pro swimming series run by USA Swimming, been to training camps where he went down to Florida and did nothing but swim for 10 days at the same time, Donovan noted.

(With) the growth in swimming (over the last three years as part of the National Wahoos) he doubled his practice time and probably tripled his training value because they do a greater volume of work as they get older, also coach added.

Donovan recalled that three years ago, McFaddens’ time for the 200-meter freestyle was about 1 minute, 57 seconds.

(It) drops three to four seconds a year, Donovan said.

In addition to swimming for the Wahoos, McFadden also competes with his high school team. He has been named The Suns South Jersey Sports Weekly Boys Swimmer of the Year for winning two individual titles at the NJSIAA boys state swimming championships: the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle.

McFadden, who will swim for Stanford University in 2023, was also the top honors winner at the Mid-Atlantic Senior Championships in both the short and long course this year.

As part of his national team preparation, McFadden trains six days a week, Monday through Saturday, for two and a half hours. Three days a week, he will have double practices where in addition to weightlifting/land training he will swim two hours in the morning and again in the afternoon.

It’s a lot of pushing myself to see what I can do, the teenager said. Every day in practice we do something that pushes ourselves maybe further than we thought possible, which is fun and hard, but that’s how we get better.

To keep himself motivated, McFadden sets goals for himself and keeps working towards them.

I like it, he noted. … I don’t think I would be able to stay motivated if I didn’t enjoy it.

To learn more about the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, visit https://swimswam.com/2022-junior-pan-pacific-championships-confirmed-for-honolulu-in-gust/.