Emergency Committee meets again as monkeypox cases top 14,000: WHO





The committee first met last month but decided not to declare it a public health emergency of international concern. who chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus RECEIVED his acute awareness that any decision regarding potential determination involves consideration of many factors, with the ultimate goal of protecting public health. The committee has already helped determine the dynamics of this outbreak, he said in his opening remarks to committee members and advisers. What matters is what you should expect from this trip In the third episode, Harun explains how stories are shared about #monkeypox it can empower other patients on their journey. look now pic.twitter.com/Pp45rjZBNA — WHO/Europe (@WHO_Europe) July 21, 2022 As the outbreak develops, it is important to evaluate the effectiveness of public health interventions in different settings, to better understand what works and what does not. Life-threatening discrimination Monkey poxa rare viral disease, occurs mainly in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa, although it has been exported to other regions. This year, more than 14,000 cases have been reported in 71 member states, from all six WHO regions. While the trend in some countries has decreased, others are increasing. Some, with less access to diagnostics and vaccines, make it harder to track and contain the outbreak. Tedros discovered this six countries reported their first cases last week and the vast majority continue to be among men who have sex with men. This transmission pattern represents both an opportunity to implement targeted public health interventions and a challenge because in some countries, affected communities face life-threatening discrimination, he said. He warned of a very real concern that men who have sex with men could be stigmatized or blamed, making it harder to track and stop the outbreak. Treatment of monkeypox One of the most powerful tools against monkey pox it is information, WHO chief confirmed. The more information people at risk of monkeypox have, the better able they are to protect themselves, said Tedros. Unfortunately, information shared with WHO by countries in West and Central Africa is still very scarce. The inability to characterize the epidemiological situation in those regions presents a fundamental challenge for designing interventions that can control the historically neglected disease. The UN health agency is working closely with affected communities in all its regions and as the outbreak evolves, has called for increased access, targeted and focused all countermeasures for the most affected populations. In the meantime, it is verifying, procuring and sending tests to many countries and continues to provide support for expanded access to effective diagnostics. The commission will discuss the latest evidence and conditions until Thursday and announce its decision in the coming days.

