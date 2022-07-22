



SHANGHAI, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (“Nisun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: START), a provider of comprehensive innovative solutions through an integration of technology, industry and finance, announced Fanlunke Supply Chain Management (shanghai) Co., Ltd. (“Fanlunke”), a subsidiary of Fintech (shanghai) Digital Technology Co., Ltd. and a controlled subsidiary of the Company, has entered into a supply chain services agreement with Yunnan Pinhutang Distillery, Co., Ltd. (“Pinhutang Distillery”). Under this agreement, Fanlunke will provide procurement and supply chain management services to Pinhutang Distillery to help meet demand for agricultural products. Established in 2012, Pinhutang Distilleryis famous for its Dendrobium liquor. Dendrobium has been used for thousands of years as a key herb in traditional Chinese medicine. Dendrobium contains several chemicals that may have health effects, such as lowering blood pressure, increasing blood sugar, and reducing pain. Pinhutang Distillery focused on its Dendrobium-related operations, integrating Dendrobium planting, processing, research and development, and brand marketing since its establishment. Pinhutang Distillery has 800 mu of organic Dendrobium planting base, more than 140 mu of modern industrial plant for the development and processing of Dendrobium products, as well as a relatively extensive production base of rice flavored drinks in Yunnan the province. Sales of Dendrobium drinks have grown significantly in the past two years. “There is a long history of drinking medicinal drinks in China. In ancient times Egypt AND China, alcohol was used in herbal medicine. With more Chinese exploring new health trends, we believe that Dendrobium and other traditional Chinese medicine products with health-preserving and health care effects have significant growth potential,” said Mr. Xiaoyun Huang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nisun International. “The cooperation with Pinhutang Distillery enables Nisun to enter the Chinese medical products industry. We will use our advantages to provide our customers with effective and high-quality supply chain services.” About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: START) is a provider of technology-driven integrated supply chain solutions focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Using its industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions for Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries and controlled companies, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset management and digital transformation of technology and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, cultivating and creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a connected platform that spans supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain, while also assisting with supply-side reform of the sub-sector. For more information, please visithttp://ir.nisun-international.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains information about Nisun’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Act of the Securities Exchange of 1934, as. as amended and as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to its ability to raise additional funds, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, development its and the introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, the overall regulation of government, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel that zo develops the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the demands of its customers, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun’s registration statement and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law. contacts Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

