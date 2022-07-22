Japan warns of increased global tension, Russia-China arms ties

TOKYO (AP) Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s tensions with Taiwan in an annual defense document published Friday as Japan tries to bolster its military capabilities and spending.

The annual defense white paper, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishidas’ cabinet on Friday, stresses the need for Japan’s military buildup to address security concerns and seeks to win public support for a stronger military and increased budget, which the party governing Kishidas intends to double it next. years.

The report comes months before a review of Japan’s national security strategy that is expected to include a pre-emptive strike capability that critics say would go beyond the constraints of Japan’s pacifist constitution.

China, Russia and North Korea top Japan’s security concerns in the 500-page report. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, in a statement in the report, said the Indo-Pacific region is at the center of international strategic competition.

The report calls Russia’s war against Ukraine a serious violation of international law and raises concerns that the effects of such unilateral changes to the status quo by force could extend to the Indo-Pacific region.

Strategic competition between states has intensified amid a shifting balance of global power and has been further complicated by factors such as China’s extensive and rapid military build-up, the report said.

The paper doubled its Taiwan content from a previous edition last year. He raised concerns about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its influence in Asia, perhaps setting a precedent for what could happen between China and Taiwan.

The report pointed to rising tension between Washington and Beijing over Taiwan, as the US continues to send warships through the Taiwan Strait and sell arms to Taipei, while Chinese warplanes have increasingly entered Taiwan’s airspace.

China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory that will be annexed by force if necessary.

Tokyo is also concerned about China’s relentless unilateral efforts to coercively change the status quo near the Japanese-controlled island in the East China Sea it calls Senkaku, which Beijing also claims and calls Diaoyu.

China aims to build a world-class military and has increased the fusion of military and civilian resources, the report said.

In a new chapter devoted to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the report said Russia’s international isolation and war-weariness could increase the importance of Moscow’s political and military cooperation with China.

The report said military cooperation between the two countries should be closely watched because it could have a direct impact on Japanese security.

China and Russia are increasing joint operations and exercises involving their warships and military aircraft around Japan, while Beijing is threatening to use force on Taiwan and escalate regional tensions, Kishi said.

Beijing criticized the Japanese defense paper, saying it exaggerated China’s military threat and interfered in China’s domestic politics with Taiwan and reiterated its claim over the disputed East China Sea islands.

We call on Japan to stop spreading security threats in its neighborhoods to justify its military buildup, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The report comes as the Kishidas government vows to strengthen Japan’s military capabilities and budget under a revised national security strategy and basic defense guidelines that are scheduled to be released later this year.

Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party has called for doubling Japan’s military spending to 2% of its GDP, in line with the NATO standard, to about 10 trillion yen ($72.6 billion) over the next five years. .

Recent media polls have shown that a majority of the Japanese public supports increased defense and deterrence spending, including the possession of a pre-emptive strike capability.

AP video producer Liu Zheng in Beijing contributed to this report.