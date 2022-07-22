The UK’s Port of Dover declares a critical incident as travelers face hours-long waits





Queue of vehicles at the Port of Dover on July 22, 2022 in Dover, England. The Port of Dover declared a critical incident today after queues formed due to inadequate staffing at French immigration controls. They said travelers should allow six hours to clear security. Dan Kitwood | Getty Images The Port of Dover, Britain’s main gateway to Europe, on Friday declared a ‘critical incident’ for long delays, blaming French authorities for causing a disruption as holidaymakers look to start their summer holidays. Ferry operators warned passengers traveling to Calais that they faced delays of up to four hours at the start of what is usually one of the busiest travel periods as schools break up for their summer holidays. Port of Dover CEO Doug Bannister has declared the situation a ‘critical incident’, a spokeswoman told Reuters. They did not specify what that statement meant in practical terms. Graham Stuart, Britain’s minister of state for Europe, told Sky News the government had been working with France to clear the shipment. The port, which handles 12 million passengers each year, issued a statement blaming French authorities for failing to adequately staff Dover-based border control posts, calling it “woefully inadequate”. Queue of vehicles at the Port of Dover on July 22, 2022 in Dover, England. The Port of Dover declared a critical incident today after queues formed due to inadequate staffing at French immigration controls. They said travelers should allow six hours to clear security. Dan Kitwood | Getty Images Apologizing to people who have been stuck, Bannister told Sky News: “To be let down in the way we are is so disappointing.” He said traffic is now moving, but the backlog will take some time to clear. French border police did not respond to a request for comment. The British government said it was not the fault of their border police. “We’re doing everything we can… it’s not a Border Force problem as such, it’s the French authorities. All we can do is continue to work with them,” Stuart said. Dover and Calais have what are known as parallel border controls, where French authorities check passports on British soil before departure, and vice versa in France. “Please arrive prepared for an extended wait – carry extra food and water,” P&O Ferries, one of the main passenger operators from Dover, said on Twitter. The operator said its services from Calais were running smoothly. Danish ferry operator DFDS also said all its vessels were operating despite the delays.

