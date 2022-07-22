July: Fellows of the British Academy 2022 | News and features





Two University of Bristol academics have been elected to the British Academy as Fellows in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the social sciences and humanities.

Simon Burgess, Professor of Economics, and Jonathan Rigg, Chair of Human Geography, are among the 85 newly elected Fellows announced today. Professor Burgess is based at the Bristol School of Economics. Formerly Dean of Faculty Research for the Faculty of Social Sciences and Law, he is an applied economist interested in data, evidence and policy. Over the past 20 years he has used the tools of economic analysis to study education including the behavior and outcomes of students, teachers and schools in order to improve policies for better outcomes. From 2004 to 2014, he was the director of Center for Market and Public Organization (CMPO), an ESRC-funded research centre, and Center for Understanding Behavior Change (CUBeC) from 2010 to 2014, which was funded by the Department of Education. Professor Burgess said: “I am delighted and honored to be elected a Fellow of the British Academy. I greatly appreciate the distinction of being asked to join such a prestigious intellectual institution. Almost all of my research has been done with co-researchers and the honor is shared with them.” Professor Rigg, who is based in the School of Geographical Sciences, studies agrarian change in Asia, working with farming families in Thailand, Laos, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Nepal to understand what they do and why, in deep context. and fast. social, economic and environmental transformation. Just this month he returned from Thailand where he is tracing families in two communities in Mahasarakham province in the northeastern region, which he first visited some four decades ago. Previous panel studies in these communities were supported by the British Academy. Professor Rigg was one of the first recipients of a British Academy Postdoctoral Fellowship in 1986, which he held in the School of Oriental and African Studies, and has therefore been indebted to the Academy since the beginning of his academic career. Since then he has received several research grants from the Academy. He said: “To be elected a Fellow of the British Academy and to join such a distinguished group of scholars is an honour. I couldn’t be more pleased.” Founded in 1902, the British Academy is the United Kingdom’s national academy for the humanities and social sciences. It is a Fellowship of over 1,600 of the leading minds in these subjects from the UK and abroad. Current members include classics professor Dame Mary Beard, historian Professor Sir Simon Schama and philosopher Professor Baroness Onora O’Neill, while previous members include Dame Frances Yates, Sir Winston Churchill, Seamus Heaney and Beatrice Webb. The academy is also a funding body for research, nationally and internationally, and a forum for debate and engagement. Welcoming the Fellows, President of the British Academy, Professor Julia Black, said: “I am delighted to welcome these distinguished and pioneering scholars to our Fellowship. I am equally pleased that we have so many new female Fellows. “While I hope this means the tide is finally turning for women in academia, there is still much to do to make the world of research diverse and open to all. “With the expertise and knowledge of our new members, the Academy is more determined than ever to unlock new layers of knowledge and understanding and to enhance the well-being and prosperity of societies around the world. I congratulate each of our new members on their achievement and look forward to working with them.”

